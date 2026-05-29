Few prophetic visions are as stirring, hopeful, and quietly revolutionary as the haftarah for Parashat Beha’alotcha. Drawn from Zechariah 2:14-4:7, it opens with a dramatic call: “Sing and rejoice, O daughter of Zion, for behold, I am coming, and I will dwell among you, says the Lord.”

The connection to the Torah portion appears straightforward. Beha’alotcha begins with the lighting of the Menorah in the tabernacle, while the haftarah features Zechariah’s famous vision of a golden Menorah.

But, as is so often the case, the deeper connection lies in what it represents. The Menorah is more than a lamp. It is a symbol of hope.

Consider the context. Zechariah is prophesying during a challenging chapter in Jewish history. Relatively few had returned from Babylonian exile, and reality fell far short of expectations. Jerusalem was in ruins. Work on the Second Temple had commenced, but it had not yet been rebuilt. The people were poor, vulnerable, and surrounded by hostility.

This was not redemption as they had imagined it. After generations of longing, they expected triumph. Instead, they found rubble. And that is precisely when Zechariah receives his vision. Before him stands a magnificent golden Menorah, radiant and alive. Beside it are two olive trees supplying it with a continuous flow of oil.

SCRIBES FINISH writing a Torah scroll. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

The message was unmistakable: do not judge the future by the limitations of the present. The rebuilding of the Jewish people would not depend solely on military strength, political influence, or material resources. As the prophet declares in one of the most famous verses in the Bible: “Not by might and not by power, but by My spirit, says the Lord of Hosts” (Zechariah 4:6).

That verse is often misunderstood. It does not reject effort, strength, or action. Judaism has never glorified passivity. The Jewish people fought wars, built cities, cultivated land, and defended themselves.

Rather, the prophet is reminding us that physical means alone cannot explain Jewish survival or Jewish destiny. Something greater is always at work.

That message resonates powerfully in our own time.

We live in an age obsessed with metrics. People measure success by followers, influence, headlines, and quarterly results. Nations count missiles and economic data. Individuals compare careers, salaries, and status. And when immediate results fail to appear, discouragement quickly follows.

But the haftarah teaches something profoundly counter-cultural: Do not confuse delay with defeat, and do not mistake difficulty for abandonment. In other words, do not assume that because redemption is incomplete, it is absent. After all, the Jewish story has never unfolded in a straight line.

Abraham began as a solitary voice in a world of idols. Moses confronted the greatest empire on earth with little more than faith and conviction. The return to Zion in Zechariah’s day seemed fragile and uncertain. And yet, each step became part of something immeasurably larger.

The lesson the Menorah teaches

That is the lesson of the Menorah. A flame looks small, but its light spreads, just as a single act of courage inspires countless others. That is why the Torah introduces the lighting of the Menorah at the opening of Beha’alotcha with the phrase, “When you raise up the lamps.”

Our task is not always to finish the process. Sometimes our role is simply to ignite it.

Perhaps that is the enduring challenge of the haftarah: can we see possibilities where others see obstacles? Can we continue building when progress seems slow? Can we keep lighting the Menorah even when the room still feels dark?

Jewish history suggests that we can. And that we must.