The Book of Numbers concludes with a description of the places where the Children of Israel encamped during their 40 years of wandering in the desert. The Torah portion opens with the words, “These are the journeys of the Children of Israel” (Numbers 33:1).

This wording puzzled many Torah commentators: If the emphasis is on the places where they encamped, why does it not say: “These are the encampments of the Children of Israel?”

The question is sharpened in light of the words of the Ba’al Shem Tov (Degel Machaneh Ephraim, beginning of the parasha), who explained that the 42 journeys of the Children of Israel reflect the spiritual journey of every person, from birth until entry into the “higher land of life.” If so, it would seem more fitting to emphasize the stopping points – the destinations reached – rather than the path leading to them.

Hassidic teachings explain that the Torah thereby teaches an important principle for life: a person is meant to always be in motion. Even when one “encamps,” one must not stand still, as one who stops growing risks being left behind.

This idea is further strengthened when we examine the structure of the journeys. At first glance, it seems that 42 journeys spread over 40 years would imply a move roughly every 10 months. This is a demanding pace. It is not easy to pack up every few months and move on. However, the sages present a different picture.

The Shem Tov Bible: A medieval masterpiece, now on display at the National Library of Israel. (credit: Photo credit: Photo courtesy of Sotheby’s.)

Rashi, citing Rabbi Moshe Hadarshan, wrote: “Why were these journeys recorded? To show the kindness of the Omnipresent One, that although He decreed upon them to travel and wander in the wilderness, you should not think they were constantly moving and unsettled for 40 years with no rest, for there are only 42 journeys here. Subtracting the 14 that all took place in the first year before the decree, and another eight after Aaron’s death, it turns out that during the remaining 38 years they traveled only 20 journeys.”

Thus, among the list of journeys, there were places where the Israelites stayed only one day, and others where they remained for 19 years.

It is difficult to say which is more burdensome: leaving after a single day, or remaining in one place for nearly two decades with the feeling that nothing is changing. But one who views the journey from a broader perspective understands that there is no essential difference between the two. The total span of the journey was already determined in advance; each station, whether short or long, was an inseparable part of the path.

Every stop has a purpose

This understanding deepens when we remember that every place the Israelites stopped, there was a process they had to undergo in order to advance toward their destiny. Both journeys and encampments were directed by the will of God, not by human choice.

The hidden meaning of these journeys can be learned from the following halachic teaching:

“It is written in the book Tzror Hamor that the 42 journeys in Parashat Vayelech must not be interrupted, as they correspond to the Divine Name of 42 letters” (Magen Avraham, Orach Chaim 428:8).

In other words, when reading the Torah, one must read the list of journeys continuously without interruption, because they correspond to one of God’s sacred names composed of 42 letters. Even if the full meaning of this idea is hidden from us, it teaches that every journey and every encampment carries deep significance. Therefore, there is no difference between a stop spanning one day and a stay of many years; each has its unique role in the overall journey.

This idea can serve as a guide for every person’s life journey. Each of us passes through different stages, each of which is an inseparable part of the path. There are years when life seems to move rapidly forward, with major changes happening one after another. Time passes quickly. At other times, it feels as though nothing is progressing. A person invests effort, prays, and waits, yet feels stuck in place.

The journeys in the desert teach us that this feeling is misleading. Not all progress is measured in speed, and not every pause is stagnation. Sometimes, precisely in the quieter and less dramatic years, the biggest changes take place – changes not visible at the moment, but which in hindsight prove to have shaped one’s character, strengthened faith, and built inner strength for the next stage.

Even when the path seems to get longer, a person must not cease internal movement: to continue learning, developing, gaining experience, and adding meaning to life. The most important movement is not always what is visible externally, but what takes place within a person.

Only when looking back from the endpoint does it become clear that every station played an indispensable role. Even the waiting, the challenges, and the delays were not wasted time, but milestones that prepared the ground for the continuation of the journey.

Thus all the stages – fast and slow, joyful and difficult – come together into one complete journey with meaning and direction – a journey in which a person can ultimately look back with satisfaction and understand that every stage contributed to fulfilling their purpose and reaching their personal “promised land.” ■