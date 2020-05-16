The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Zoom Judaism helps us in crisis - Opinion

This moment offers the Jewish community an opportunity to reconnect with home Jewish practice.

By AVIGAYIL HALPERN/ JTA  
MAY 16, 2020 06:40
ORTHODOX Jews in prayer (photo credit: REUTERS)
ORTHODOX Jews in prayer
(photo credit: REUTERS)
 Adapting Jewish rituals to fit our tech-dependent, socially distanced times has been a daunting task. These moves, from Zoom Sedarim to online minyanim and shiva calls, reflect the remarkable commitment of a diverse range of Jewish communities to continuing their shared goals of prayer, Torah study, community building and accessibility for those who otherwise would struggle to participate. 
But these offerings fail in a basic way: Jews are living their lives at home right now. We can’t simply translate public, communal Judaism to the internet — Jewish organizations and leadership ought to move beyond simply putting their typical offerings online. Rather they must focus on providing resources to empower Jews to develop and enrich the parts of Jewish life that start in the home.
This moment offers the Jewish community an opportunity to reconnect with home Jewish practice, and build something new and generative that can outlast the current crisis.
Judaism has always begun — and been centered — at home. In the past two centuries, Judaism in many communities has taken the shape of the Protestant version: clergy-led public religious worship. And as the bulk of American Judaism has moved toward gender egalitarianism, the public rituals that once were reserved for men have also been opened to all, but home practices that were considered the domain of women — and in many Orthodox communities still are — have been marginalized.
Kabbalat Shabbat, for example, is framed as a central piece of the Shabbat experience, while spending a Friday afternoon cooking Shabbat dinner is seen as burdensome at best, a necessary requisite for Shabbat but not a valuable practice on its own terms.
This is a moment for Jewish communities to rediscover what it feels like for Shabbat to be a day not defined by clergy in the synagogue, but a nourishing day that is restful and defined by oneg, physical pleasure that creates a spiritual environment. 
We should talk about preparing the home for Shabbat on Friday so that when the sun sets, the day feels new and genuinely restful. We should encourage people to dress up for Shabbat to honor the day rather than to look appropriate at shul. We should offer guidance to help people get real meaning and sustenance from the embodied delights of Shabbat. These are all practices that can coexist with any level of observance, and can enrich and sustain Jewish practice even once we return to shul.
Daily prayer, too, is also ripe for reevaluation. What if synagogues offered classes in how to navigate the prayer book independently? What if organizations offered how-to guides with tips for developing focus and consistency in solo prayer? These possibilities can only enhance Jewish life once it is communal again. After all, the Jewish community is composed of millions of Jewish individuals. 
These home-centered efforts are at risk of focusing on a “traditional” picture of the Jewish nuclear family. But instead they should be targeted most toward people living alone or not with others “doing Jewish.” Any effort at creating intentional, personal Judaism must ensure we’re not neglecting those most isolated, and these resources can be most impactful for those without even the Jewish context of others around them. 
This pandemic is a perfect opportunity to rethink what religion should be and simultaneously widen access to parts of our tradition that have been lost or dismissed. 
As a female rabbinical student who studies and prays in egalitarian spaces, cleaning my apartment and cooking for Shabbat on Friday is no less important to my Shabbat than going to shul or preparing a dvar Torah is. 
The solo prayer habits I developed growing up in an Orthodoxy that didn’t encourage me to be at shul are at the core of my davening practice. Egalitarianism has opened up wide swaths of Judaism’s beauty and power to so many Jewish people, but its work is incomplete. All Jews deserve to be empowered to access the elements of Judaism that are centered at home or that take place in private. This can sustain us now and make our communities even stronger once we are able to come together.


Tags jewish Spirituality Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel may soon have a government. Let's hope it does the right thing By JPOST EDITORIAL
To the new government: Help heal our nation By YAAKOV KATZ
Parameters of Israeli independence By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Gantz, don’t surrender your principles to Bibi By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum A portrait of viral antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by