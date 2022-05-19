The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Kabbalah

Part 2- Karet and Kabbalah of Information

Analysis of the essence of karet.

By EDUARD SHYFRIN
Published: MAY 19, 2022 15:12

Updated: MAY 19, 2022 15:13
The mother of all sunset lightning storms at Denham Western Australia (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The mother of all sunset lightning storms at Denham Western Australia
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

2.2.2   Karet as described by the Kabbalah of Information

The analysis of the essence of karet outlined below is based on the following assumptions:

  1. If the commandment’s violation is punishable by karet, this commandment belongs to the Beri’ah world.
  2. According to the teaching of ‘Alter Rebbe’, karet severs the Divine soul from the second hey of G-d’s Name, the letter which corresponds to Sefirah Malchut of the world of Atzilut (the Beri’ah world’s Sefirah Keter).
  3. The Torah contains 37 commandments, the violation of all of them is punishable by karet.
  4. Karet’s effects can be reversed through a rather arduous path of repentance (teshuvah) attained by suffering.
  5. The violation of certain commandments (such as failure to observe the Shabbat, sacrifice of children to Moloch, black magic) is punishable by death and karet.

In light of the above, the following questions need to be answered:

  1. What is the essence of the Divine soul?
  2. Why do the commandments, the violation of which is punishable by karet, belong to the Beri’ah world?
  3. Does karet affect a person in life and also in death?
  4. What are the consequences of karet?

1.   As viewed by Judaism, the soul’s structure is comprised of five levels of consciousness: Nefesh, the vital level (the malkuth sephirah of assiah world); ruach, the emotional level (the Middot Sephirah of the Yetzirah world); neshamah, the intellectual level (the Binah Sephirah of Beri’ah world); chayah, the covert level (the chokhmah sephirah of Atzilut world); and Yechidah (the Ein Sof participle of Adam Kadmon world).

This classification, however, does not include the concepts of the Divine and animal soul. These notions are described in the works of the Alter Rebbe (The Tanya and Torah Or). According to him, the animal soul is responsible for the person’s communication with the external world and their overall earthly activities. It can belong either to the domain of Good or that of Evil. The Divine soul, on the other hand, belongs only to the domain of Good.

As stated by the Alter Rebbe (Torah Or), “The source of the animal soul is placed higher than the source of the Divine soul. The animal soul is inherently superior to the Divine one. That is why the animal soul reigns over its Divine counterpart even after falling from grace.”

On the subject of the Divine soul, the Alter Rebbe writes the following (Torah Or: “Before descending into this world, it was an intrinsic part of the Atzilut world, fearing and loving Elohim. Then it descended and covered itself with body and the animal soul that dimmed and obscured Elohim’s Light, thus dressing the Divine soul in “foul clothes” – Middot, coming from the Qliphoth and the animal soul. This descent is done, regardless, so that the Divine soul may later ascend. For only through descending can it learn to perform Birur (extrication of the Divine Sparks) through studying the Torah and obeying the commandments.”

We can thus draw, for the time being, the following conclusions:

1.      The Divine soul never violates the commandments.

2.      The Divine soul lies dormant within every Jew and is actualized after they become a Bar/Bat Mitzvah.

3.      The animal soul lives within everyone from the moment of conception.

4.      Why do the commandments and their violations, which are punishable by karet, belong to the Beri’ah?

In the Theory of Evil article, I delineated the existence of the domain containing the commandments (the side of Good) and the one containing the anti-commandments (the side of Evil, Sitra Ahra). Accordingly, the Divine soul is located in the information space of the commandments, whereas the animal soul can alternate between its position relative to the domains of Good and Evil.

In my previous works, I have also introduced the Law of Likeness, which articulates that the distance and interaction between structures existing in an informational space both depend on how similar their contents are. The Divine soul is similar in its content to the Tree of Sefirot of the Atzilut world. The distance between the animal soul and the Tree of Sefirot could change.

The Divine Soul never sings, its location in the informational space is fixed.

From that we can conclude that the Divine soul is a set of the Neshama-level intellectual principles that reflect the informational content of the Atzilut world (the Torah and commandments).

The Torah (Vayikra 22:3) reads, ‘Throughout your generations, any man among any of your offspring who, while his defilement is still upon him, comes near to the Holy Sacrifices that the children of Israel consecrate to the Lord that soul shall be cut off (karet) from before me. I (Ani) am Havayah.’ Ani designates the Atzilut world’s Sefira Malchut (the Beri’ah world’s Keter Sefira).

A person who contacted a dead body and entered the Temple domain without cleansing himself with the ashes of a red heifer was also punished by karet. In my article ‘The Address of G-D’, I have illustrated that the Ark of the Covenant is a projection of the Atzilut world’s Sefira Malchut (the Beri’ah world’s Sefira Keter). Thus, the Divine soul of a person who comes near the projection of the Atzilut world’s Sefira Malchut (the Keter Beri’ah) is severed from that Sefira, which corresponds to the second letter hey of the Tetragrammon.

Violations of some of the commandments are punished by karet and death.

Among them failure to observe the Shabbat, the sacrifice of children to Moloch and the performance of magical actions via Ov and Yidoni.

If karet could only affect a person in a lifetime, the simultaneous exercise of karet and punishment by death would be nonsensical. This entails that karet affects the body in life and the soul in the afterlife.

2.   In a lifetime, karet (severing of the Divine soul) bereaves the person of his connection to the Torah and commandments, thus making him prone to Sin and, at the same time, complicating the process of repentance (teshuvah). This changes the character of Divine Providence.

If the person had not repented in his lifetime (meaning, no teshuvah was accomplished), karet affects their soul after death. But how?

The Torah (Lech-Lecha 15:15) reads, 'The Lord spoke to Abraham, ‘But you will come to your forefathers in peace; you will be buried in a good old age.’

Chukat reads (20:24): The Lord said to Moses and Aaron at Mount Hor, informing them of Aaron’s coming death, ‘Aaron shall be gathered to his people.’

Haazinu reads (32:50): The Lord spoke to Moses on that very day, saying, ‘And die on the mountain upon which you are climbing and be gathered to your people, just as your brother Aaron died on Mount Hor and was gathered to his people.’

It can be thus concluded that after death in this world, a Jew’s soul joins its people, while karet (as described in the Torah) cuts it off from the community of Israel.

So, we have a dichotomy: gathered to your people – cut off from your people.

In his work The Gate of Reincarnation, Rabbi Yitzchak Luria (Ari) introduces the concepts of ‘vertical’ and ‘horizontal’ connection of Jewish souls.

‘Vertical’ connection – a person’s soul coming from the Assiah world’s Sefira Malchut is connected to all the Sefirot Malchut in every other world.

‘Horizontal’ connection – all individual souls coming from the same root are located next to each other in the spiritual worlds and comprise a single partzuf.

Everything outlined above is in full accordance with the Kabbalah of Information thesis that stipulates the dependence of the distance between structures (souls) in the information space on the similarity of their information contents.

From that follows that karet (cutting off) breaks the ‘vertical’ and ‘horizontal’ connection of the Jewish soul. As a result the soul can communicate with G-d only through the Other Side and is separated from other Jewish souls (punished by solitude)



Tags kabbalah Kabbalah and science Kabbalah and Information
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
2

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Israel needs to get ready for Russia-style sanctions - opinion

A blast this week in the southern port city of Mariupol in Ukraine. Will the world soon accuse Israel of being like Russia?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by