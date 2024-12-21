Majority of Israelis support deal that returns all hostages even if it means ending war - poll

A substantial 74% of Israelis believe that Israel should pursue a comprehensive deal to secure the return of all hostages, even if it requires halting the fighting in Gaza, according to a new Ma’ariv poll published on Friday. The poll was conducted by Lazar Research, headed by Dr. Menachem Lazar, in partnership with Panel4All.

Among opposition voters, support reaches 84%, while 57% of coalition voters agree. In contrast, only 16% favor a partial deal, and 10% remain undecided.

The poll also found that 61% of Israelis think the IDF should remain stationed in areas near the Syrian border as long as necessary until the situation in Syria stabilizes. Support for this position is highest among coalition voters at 75%, compared to 57% among opposition voters. Meanwhile, 25% back staying for a limited duration, while 14% are unsure.

The survey highlighted notable changes in Israel’s political scene. Naftali Bennett’s party has gained one mandate, rising to 25 seats, while Likud has dropped two mandates and now holds 21. Together with Bennett, the opposition bloc commands a stable majority of 66 seats compared to the coalition’s 44.

When respondents were asked which party they would vote for if new Knesset elections were held today, the results showed Likud leading with 24 seats, down from 25 in the previous poll. National Unity followed with 20 seats, up from 19, while Yesh Atid climbed to 15 seats, increasing by one. Yisrael Beytenu remained unchanged at 14 seats. The Democrats fell to 12 seats, a drop of one, while Shas lost one seat and now holds 9. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former prime minister Naftali Bennett. (Illustrative) (credit: Canva, FLASH90, MARC ISRAEL SELLEM, REUTERS/AMIR COHEN/FILE PHOTO)

Otzma Yehudit gained a seat, reaching 9, and United Torah Judaism remained stable at 7 seats. Among the Arab parties, Hadash-Ta’al rose to 6 seats, up from 5, while Ra’am dropped to 4, losing one. Religious Zionism (1.6%), New Hope-United Right (0.8%), and Balad (2.2%) continue to fall below the electoral threshold.

Coalition struggles amid national uncertainty

In light of ongoing uncertainty over hostage negotiations and a stalemate in Gaza, Likud’s performance has faltered, losing one mandate to leave the coalition with 49 seats compared to the opposition’s 61. The opposition bloc now has the potential to form a government without relying on Arab parties, which have remained stable at 10 mandates.

The survey was conducted on December 18–19 and included 500 respondents representing Israel’s adult population, both Jewish and Arab, aged 18 and older. The maximum sampling error is ±4.4%.