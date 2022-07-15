The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Abbas called for end to Israeli apartheid in press remarks with Biden

The US has been blunt about its opposition to accusations of Israeli apartheid, but Biden did not respond to Abbas' use of that language. 

By TOVAH LAZAROFF, KHALED ABU TOAMEH, SARAH BEN-NUN
Published: JULY 15, 2022 16:29
US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Presidential Compound, in Bethlehem, in the West Bank July 15, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)
US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Presidential Compound, in Bethlehem, in the West Bank July 15, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called for an end to Israeli "apartheid" and warned that the two-state solution would not be on the table forever as he called on Israel to sit with him to make the "peace of the brave."

He spoke at a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden in Bethlehem on Friday.

"We are looking forward to the efforts of your administration to close the chapter of the Israeli occupation of our land and ending the act of racial discrimination, the apartheid against our people, and halt unilateral actions," Abbas said. 

The US has been blunt about its opposition to accusations of Israeli apartheid, but Biden did not respond to Abbas' use of that language. 

Abbas in his speech called on the United States to unilaterally recognize the state of Palestine. 

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomes US President Joe Biden in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomes US President Joe Biden in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

"The key to peace and security in our region begins with recognizing the state of Palestine and enabling the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions."

Abbas said he looked forward to steps that US could take to strengthen its relations to the PA. 

This includes the re-opening of both the US Jerusalem Consulate-General, which had seven as a de-facto embassy for the PA, and the Palestine Liberation Organization office in Washington D.D.  Both offices had been closed by Trump.

Abbas asked the US to remove the Palestine Liberation Organization from its terror list stating, "we are not terrorists."

He also asked for those who killed Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to be held responsible. The PA has accused the IDF of killing her while she covered an Amy raid in Jenin.

Abbas assured the US of the PA's willingness to work with the US to achieve peace with Israel. 

In describing the land of "the state of Palestine," Abbas said it was "east Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 borders" as he called for peace talks with Israel to achieve that two-state goal.

"The opportunity for a two-state solution on the 67 border may be available today only. We do not know what will happen later," he said. 

"I extend my hand to the people of Israel to make peace of the braves," said Abbas, so that there will be a better future for the young generations. 

"It's been 54 years [since 1967] and 74 since the Nakba, I ask you: When will the occupation end? When will our nation get its freedom and independence?"



