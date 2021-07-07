3rd day in a row: Attacks on US forces in Syria, Iraq reported - analysis

This is the first time coordinated attacks struck US forces in both Syria and Iraq. The US-led coalition is in Syria and Iraq to fight ISIS. US forces in Syria work by, with and through local partner forces called the Syrian Democratic Forces. In Iraq the US withdrew from most of its facilities in 2020, leaving forces at Asad base and in Baghdad and the Kurdistan region at Erbil airport

There have been more than a dozen drone attacks this year and some 55 attacks using rockets and other means by pro-Iran groups since January. The Biden administration has carried out two rounds of airstrikes, one in late June, targeting pro-Iran groups in Syria. The attacks on Wednesday, during the height of the heat in the afternoon, occurred after a drone attack was reported on Erbil around 1 in the morning on Wednesday. The attack was supposed to be larger with pro-Iran media saying some 20 rockets and 3 drones were involved. In fact one drone was apparently involved. The airport briefly closed. The airport was targeted in April as well when a drone struck a secret CIA hangar.

The pro-Iran groups followed up with attacks on July 5 on Asad base and then an attack on the Union III US facility near the embassy on the evening of July 5-6. Three drones attacked the Union III area and the US used C-RAM to shoot them down, a type of air defense. This was followed by the drone attack on Erbil airport on the evening of July 6-7. Now more attacks have occurred on Wednesday. The airstrikes in June targeted Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada and UAV facilities in Albukamal. These were in retaliation for a drone attack on Erbil near the site of the new US consulate. In response the pro-Iran militias shelled US forces at Omar oil field for the first time. Then on July 4 rumors said they shelled the US again. The US said there was no attack on July 4.

The attack on Wednesday against Omar field was reported to involve drones. A high level Iranian delegation, including members linked to the IRGC and intelligence units, was rumored to be in Baghdad on Wednesday. IRGC intelligence head Hossein Taeb was reported to be in Baghdad according to journalist Mustafa Saadoon and Iraqi sources.

For three days in a row, since America’s July 4 Independence Day, pro-Iran militias have carried out attacks on US forces and facilities in Iraq and Syria. On Wednesday reports said that attacks targeted US forces in Syria and Iraq. The attacks were said to be confirmed and targeted the US base near Omar oil field across from Deir Ezzor in Syria, and also a US facility at al-Asad base in Iraq.