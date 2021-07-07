The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

3rd day in a row: Attacks on US forces in Syria, Iraq reported - analysis

This is the first time coordinated attacks struck US forces in both Syria and Iraq.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JULY 7, 2021 13:39
US SOLDIERS take cover near Tal Afar, Iraq, where Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster was in command in 2004. (photo credit: REUTERS)
US SOLDIERS take cover near Tal Afar, Iraq, where Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster was in command in 2004.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
For three days in a row, since America’s July 4 Independence Day, pro-Iran militias have carried out attacks on US forces and facilities in Iraq and Syria. On Wednesday reports said that attacks targeted US forces in Syria and Iraq. The attacks were said to be confirmed and targeted the US base near Omar oil field across from Deir Ezzor in Syria, and also a US facility at al-Asad base in Iraq. 
This is the first time coordinated attacks struck US forces in both Syria and Iraq. The US-led coalition is in Syria and Iraq to fight ISIS. US forces in Syria work by, with and through local partner forces called the Syrian Democratic Forces. In Iraq the US withdrew from most of its facilities in 2020, leaving forces at Asad base and in Baghdad and the Kurdistan region at Erbil airport
The attacks on Wednesday, during the height of the heat in the afternoon, occurred after a drone attack was reported on Erbil around 1 in the morning on Wednesday. The attack was supposed to be larger with pro-Iran media saying some 20 rockets and 3 drones were involved. In fact one drone was apparently involved. The airport briefly closed. The airport was targeted in April as well when a drone struck a secret CIA hangar.
There have been more than a dozen drone attacks this year and some 55 attacks using rockets and other means by pro-Iran groups since January. The Biden administration has carried out two rounds of airstrikes, one in late June, targeting pro-Iran groups in Syria. 
The airstrikes in June targeted Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada and UAV facilities in Albukamal. These were in retaliation for a drone attack on Erbil near the site of the new US consulate. In response the pro-Iran militias shelled US forces at Omar oil field for the first time. Then on July 4 rumors said they shelled the US again. The US said there was no attack on July 4.
The pro-Iran groups followed up with attacks on July 5 on Asad base and then an attack on the Union III US facility near the embassy on the evening of July 5-6. Three drones attacked the Union III area and the US used C-RAM to shoot them down, a type of air defense. This was followed by the drone attack on Erbil airport on the evening of July 6-7. Now more attacks have occurred on Wednesday. 
A high level Iranian delegation, including members linked to the IRGC and intelligence units, was rumored to be in Baghdad on Wednesday. IRGC intelligence head Hossein Taeb was reported to be in Baghdad according to journalist Mustafa Saadoon and Iraqi sources.  
The attack on Wednesday against Omar field was reported to involve drones.   


Tags Iraq Syria US Army militia drone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Reuven Rivlin: A stable president for unstable times - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by