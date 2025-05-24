Syria, Lebanon could join Abraham Accords before Saudi Arabia, Israeli amb. to US says

Israeli ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter said that he believes that Syria and Lebanon could join the Abraham Accords and normalize relations with Israel before Saudi Arabia, in an interview published on the conservative media platform PragerU on Thursday.

"There's no reason now why we wouldn't be moving into accommodation with Syria and Lebanon," he said. "We have dramatically changed the paradigm there. I'm very upbeat about the potential for an Abraham Accord with Syria and Lebanon, and that may actually precede Saudi Arabia."

Speaking to the platform's CEO, Marissa Streit, Leiter added that Saudi Arabia was considering joining the accords "because in 2019, they weren't very far away. If President Trump had remained in office in 2020, we probably would've reached that point - a complete normalization with Saudi Arabia."

Leiter added that now, Israel and Saudi Arabia are still on the path to normalization, although there are still complications to normalization due to the Gaza war.

Regarding Lebanon's possibility of normalizing relations, the ambassador said, "Lebanon has the opportunity to 'emerge from its failed state status and reassert itself as a civil society." Regarding Syria, Leiter said that the US should have been more hesitant in removing sanctions from the country, stating that the US should wait to see what actions Syria takes, mentioning the importance of protecting minorities such as the Druze and Alawites in the country. Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter speaks to the media at the Capital Jewish Museum, near the site where two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead, in Washington, DC, US, May 22, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO)

Performance-based agreements with Syria, Lebanon

"There's not a long history of jihadis becoming Jeffersonians," he said. "We also can't allow jihadis to be on our border; we learned that from October 7. We'd like to see al-Sharaa move in a direction where he's disbanding the jihadi groups, outlawing terrorist organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah, and protecting minorities, adding that the removal of sanctions must be "performance-based."

Leiter also describes Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon as "performance-based."

"To the degree that Lebanon disarms Hezbollah, to that degree, we're moving towards accommodation and peace," he added. "We removed our troops. We have five installations on the border; we'll remove them too."

Leiter later spoke about Qatar, saying that he is "more uncomfortable with them than anyone else."

"It's unfortunate to see journalists in certain areas of public discussion here supporting Qatar and saying that they're actually allies of the West, and they're not. They have an agenda, and it's not a pro-Western agenda."