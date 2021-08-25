Afghanistan dominates DC's attention, but MidEast eyes are on Bennett

WASHINGTON - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in Washington amid the US’ final act in Afghanistan. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden clarified that he wished to move forward with the plan to complete the US withdrawal from the state by August 31 – just six days from today.

The Pentagon and the State Department are working closely to coordinate the evacuation of remaining Americans, alongside US military and Afghan personnel. Between a twice-daily Pentagon press briefing, the State Department's daily briefing, and the White House one, the visit of the Israeli prime minister is not dominating the news cycle.

Laura Kelly, foreign policy reporter for The Hill, told The Jerusalem Post that “Bennett's visit is almost sure to be overshadowed by the Biden administration's handling of the crisis in Afghanistan.”

“The president is under immense pressure and criticism from both Democrats and Republicans to continue military evacuations in Afghanistan beyond his self-imposed August 31 deadline,” she noted.

“The president is not looking to take on any major policy projects such as launching Israeli and Palestinian peace talks,” said Kelly. “Instead, his administration has focused on keeping crises at a simmer and preventing them from boiling over.”

Tevi Troy, senior fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center and author of Fight House: Rivalries in the White House, from Truman to Trump, told the Post that while the COVID and Afghanistan situations are dominating attention in Washington, Middle East watchers will be paying close attention to the Bennett visit.

“Netanyahu was prime minister for a long time, across multiple American administrations, and so many Americans both inside and outside the government, are unused to a non-Netanyahu government in Israel,” he said.

“For this reason, there will be a great deal of interest and curiosity in new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s visit to Washington,” said Troy. “The left is hoping for a significant change from Netanyahu, while the right he’s hoping that Bennett, like Netanyahu, remains Sympatico with them. Either way, we are in unfamiliar waters."

Previous meetings between Israeli prime ministers and US presidents were often focused on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, it seems like this time, it is not going to be the case.

Lucy Kurtzer-Ellenbogen, director of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict program at the U.S. Institute of Peace, told the Post that “while the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will certainly be on the agenda, it will likely be superseded by other issues, with Iran, COVID and China no doubt among those items topping the bill.”

“This is a function of both leaders’ acknowledgment and agreement that a push for big Israeli-Palestinian diplomacy would be neither desirable nor fruitful,” she said. “It is also a function of both leaders being at polarized odds on the ultimate goal of two states and wanting to avoid stark differences at a meeting that ultimately seeks to signal a relational reset, highlight areas of shared interest and forge paths for cooperation.”

The Jewish community in the US is following closely after the visit, as well. Ron Halber, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of Greater Washington, told the Post that the American Jewish community “is open-minded and excited about getting to know Prime Minister Bennett—as we are every time there is a new Israeli prime minister.”

“Most American Jews feel a natural love and affiliation for Israel and want the Prime Minister to succeed, no matter what party he represents,” he said.

“We are hopeful that President Biden and Prime Minister Bennett will enjoy a relationship of mutual respect and cooperation that will further the special bond between our two countries,” said Helber. “Most American Jews would like to see close coordination between our leaders in solving the COVID crisis and responding to the threat posed by Iran.”

One aspect of every Israeli prime minister's visit to the US is a meeting with Jewish leaders. And While Bennett did meet with AIPAC’s Howard Kohr, it seems like additional meetings with leaders of major Jewish organizations will have to wait for a different opportunity. “The Jewish community in Washington understands and respects that PM Bennett is busy responding to the simultaneous challenges facing Israel’s security and public health, and we expect to have many opportunities to meet with him when the public health situation is more conducive,” said Helber.