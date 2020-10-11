The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Armenian ethnic leader: Israel complicit in Azeri 'genocidal' war

The war between Azerbaijan and Armenia has entered its third week despite a Moscow-brokered ceasefire this weekend that failed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 11, 2020 13:07
A still image from a video released by the Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry shows members of Azeri armed forces firing artillery during clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in an unidentified location, in this still image from footage released September 28, 2020 (photo credit: DEFENCE MINISTRY OF AZERBAIJAN/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A still image from a video released by the Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry shows members of Azeri armed forces firing artillery during clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in an unidentified location, in this still image from footage released September 28, 2020
(photo credit: DEFENCE MINISTRY OF AZERBAIJAN/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The president of the self-declared Artsakh Republic accused Israel of being aware of Azerbaijan using Israeli drones in a “genocidal” attack on Armenians in Nagorna-Karabakh.
The war between Azerbaijan and Armenia has entered its third week despite a Moscow-brokered ceasefire this weekend that failed.
Azerbaijan has said that it has used Israeli-made drones. Armenians have expressed disappointment at Israeli drone sales to Baku, calling for them to stop and pulling Armenia’s ambassador.  
In an article on Sunday at RAI the president of the unrecognized Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan accused Israel of complicity in Azerbaijan’s “genocide.”
He said that Israel is aware its weapons are being used against civilians. At the recent press conference the Armenian leader of Nagorna-Karabakh, a disputed area that is viewed as part of Azerbaijan but controlled by Armenians, said that the Israeli drones had been used for attacks and not defensive purposes.
He said Israel has known this since the 2016 conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia when “UAVs were actually operated by Israeli specialists.”
He said Israel was aware of the situation today and that they are “complicit in Azerbaijan’s genocidal policy, despite being a nation that survived genocide.”
Armenians have called in the past for Israel to recognize the Armenian genocide and members of the Knesset have argued that Israel should do so.
The Artsakh leader’s comments appeared in the context of this, arguing that since Jews suffered the Holocaust, Israel should be more sensitive to arms sales. The Jewish state has been criticized by Armenians for its arms sales, while Azerbaijan has often thanked Israel for decades of friendly relations.  
Harutyunyan was elected in May 2020 and has been a leader of Artsakh in other positions for many years; previously he was prime minister. Azerbaijan has demanded that Armenia withdraw from Nagorna-Karabakh, which would essentially end the existence of the Artsakh Republic.
Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of bombing a historic church and shelling civilian areas while Azerbaijan said Armenia has launched rockets at many of its cities. Russia, France and Iran have called for a ceasefire and many countries have expressed concern about the ongoing fighting.
Tens of thousands have reportedly been displaced. Armenia says that Turkey has shipped mercenaries from Syria to Azerbaijan to be used against it. 


Tags Azerbaijan Armenia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why does Netanyahu not pass a 2021 budget in December? By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Israel's leadership was responsible it would look after everyone By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum The Pence-Harris debate and a divided America By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Coping with PTSD since the establishment of Israel By EHUD OLMERT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
2 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019
3 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
4 American oleh suspect in dog abuse case has detention extended
The dog is seen being treated in an Agricultre Ministry facility after he was rescued from an abusive home in Bat Yam.
5 Meet Israel’s ‘Greta Thunberg,’ candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize
Yosef Abramowitz [R] with President Shimon Peres [L], in the middle are US comedian Sarah Silverman and her sister, Rabbi Susan Silverman, who is also married to Mr. Abramowitz.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by