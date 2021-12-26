Why Iran’s threat to attack Israel’s Dimona matters - analysis

Iran released a video on Saturday of rockets and drones being used to attack the Israeli city of Dimona, where a nuclear facility is located. The IRGC-linked Twitter account said that this took place during the recent 17th Great Prophet drill with the IRGC.

Iran said it had “simulated a missile and drone attack on the Dimona nuclear center using 16 ballistic missiles and 5 suicide drones, successfully,” according to Fars News. The Jerusalem Post reported the initial videos on Saturday. Now, Iran has doubled down with its own reports, bragging of its abilities.

This matters more than ever because Iran is threatening to attack the Dimona nuclear facility, a dangerous escalation in rhetoric. It is also tied to Iran revealing aspects of its drone program and new technology.

The video was published on Fars and Tasnim media, the main Iranian media outlets linked to the government and the IRGC. This means that the video is a purposeful attempt by Iran to threaten Israel.

This, of course, isn’t new, Iran threatens Israel every day with various forms of destruction. It continually has to come up with new threats. However, the decision by Iran to test long-range ballistic missiles and unveil a new multiple-drone launcher while splicing that with a digital mock-up of Dimona appears to be a new level of Iranian aggressive threats.

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran. (credit: Ali Yeghane Lari/Mehr News Agency)

Fars published the video in full, which has been circulating online for the last few days. According to the defense correspondent of the Tasnim news agency: “In the last stage of the joint exercise 16 types of solid and liquid fuel ballistic missiles as well as 10 suicide UAVs known as Shahed 136 drones, simulated targeting Dimona.” This report claims that Iran simulated “targeting the development of weapons of mass destruction by the Zionist regime.”

The report noted that in the initial stages of the drill Iran had showcased IRGC missiles and drones. Now it has released high-quality videos to its media.

The videos “show the power of precision and accuracy of the missiles and drones.” Iran’s Tasnim noted that the drones were used to “hit the cooling tower of Dimona.”

Iran has said that a similar drone used by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen which are called “Eid” was used against Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia. Back in January 2021, Newsweek reported that the Shahed 136 drone may have been based in Yemen.

This drone, at the time, was said to have some 2,000 kilometers in range. This means it could reach southern Israel from Yemen. It now appears that Iran has confirmed the deployment of this type of drone, or a close copy of it, in Yemen.

Overall, this points to increasing Iranian drone threats and also the way in which Iran is combining drones with missiles in its attack plans.

In 2019, Iran used 25 drones and cruise missiles to attack Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq energy facility. This lifted the curtain on Iran’s capabilities, which have only expanded since then.

Iran has sent drone technology to Hezbollah , the Houthis, Hamas and to militias in Iraq. In May, pro-Iran elements in Iraq used a drone to fly over Syria to try to attack Israel.

In February 2018, Iran used a drone from T-4 base in Syria to fly into Israel airspace. It has also used drones to attack US forces in Iraq and at the al-Tanf base in Syria. In July, Iran used drones to target a commercial ship in the Gulf of Oman.

However, the new use of small kamikaze long-range drones combined with ballistic missiles, as illustrated by the recent drill and videos, represents yet another combination of dangerous munitions.

That Iran has openly threatened Dimona and says it wants to use this technology to attack illustrates how Iran is seeking to influence the region by pretending it has this level of precision and technology.

Meanwhile, Iran is still negotiating with the West and other countries about a possible Iran deal in Vienna. Its aggressive video appears to indicate that it retains this military option alongside the talks, with no fear of consequences over its threats.