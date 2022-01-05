The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Is Iran vs. US shadow war in Iraq and Syria about to explode? - analysis

Now, the shadow conflict that has emerged, stretching from Baghdad to attacks on the US in Tanf garrison in Syria, is growing and risks exploding into the open.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JANUARY 5, 2022 22:10

Updated: JANUARY 5, 2022 22:11
The remains of the wreckage of a drone that was shot down are seen at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq January 4, 2022. (photo credit: IRAQI MEDIA SECURITY CELL/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The remains of the wreckage of a drone that was shot down are seen at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq January 4, 2022.
(photo credit: IRAQI MEDIA SECURITY CELL/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Pro-Iranian groups used drones and rockets to target US forces and facilities in Iraq three times in the last three days. This coincided with the anniversary of the death of IRGC Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani, killed in a US airstrike in January 2020. However, the uptick in attacks seems to be more than just a symbolic anniversary desultory rocket fire scenario; it could be growing into something larger because the attacks have not extended to Syria and the US responded with counter-fire.
Rocket and drone attacks on Iraqi military bases (Credit: Reuters)
One false move could lead to casualties and that could bring the shadow war between the US and Iran out into the open, possibly leading to clashes in Syria which could affect Israel. Pro-Iran groups have used Syria to strike at Israel and view the US and Israel as enemies.
Over the last several days, it looked like pro-Iran groups were going to use drones to attack US forces in symbolic attacks. The US has installed counter-drone solutions in Baghdad, al-Asad base and likely in Erbil as well, in Iraq. The counter-drone, or what is called counter-UAS, the fire was seen in a video published after a January 4 attack on the al-Asad base, one that houses Iraqi forces and where some US forces have a facility. The same base was attacked by Iranian ballistic missiles in January 2020 after the US killed Soleimani. The two drones that headed for the base on January 4 were hit with a combination of missile and machine-gun fire, a system known as C-RAM.  
However, the drone attacks on January 3 in Baghdad, and on the 4th at al-Asad base were just the beginning. The rockets in Baghdad were an older 240mm variety, larger than the 107mm rockets that were used in dozens of attacks in 2019 against US forces in Iraq. In Syria, more rockets, rumored to be 122mm Grad rockets, were also used to target US forces near Deir Ezzor. The US responded in retaliation. Reports of rocket fired the next night in al-Asad followed. 
It is important to note that in the past, at least since late 2019, the US responded to attacks in Iraq by sometimes striking pro-Iran groups in Syria. This is partly because the US-led coalition can do as it wants in Syria and the Syrian regime can’t ask the US to leave it is in Syria to fight ISIS. In Iraq, the US situation is more precarious.
Powerful pro-Iran voices in parliament want the US to leave Iraq. The US has said it ended combat operations but has thousands of personnel in Iraq. The voices in parliament who oppose the US are often linked to pro-Iranian militias in Iraq that have direct ties to the IRGC, which means the US doesn’t want to respond to attacks in Iraq and cause casualties. When the US did respond with airstrikes in 2019, it led to an attack on the US embassy in Baghdad and the US responded by killing Soleimani and Iraqi pro-Iran leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. It is that cycle that led us to where we are now. 
The latest reports indicate that the US did respond in Syria. CNN noted: “US-led coalition forces fired back after they were attacked Wednesday morning by suspected Iranian-backed militias who fired eight rounds of indirect fire at their base in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border, though there were no coalition casualties, according to a statement from the coalition.”
The coalition "responded swiftly and fired six rounds of artillery towards the point of origin of the attack just outside Mayadin, Syria," according to a US statement. Mayadin is known as a center of Iranian activity. It is in the same route from Albukamal on the border with Iraq to Deir Ezzor.
This is where pro-Iran militias festoon the landscape. At Albukamal there is an Iranian base called Imam Ali. Back in June 2018, an airstrike hit a Kataib Hezbollah headquarters in Albukamal. Kataib Hezbollah was led by Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis which is linked to the IRGC and plays a key role in Iraq. It is this network of pro-Iran militias that link Syria to Iraq and link Iran to Hezbollah via places like Mayadin and Albukamal.
Now, the shadow conflict that has emerged, stretching from Baghdad to attacks on the US in Tanf garrison in Syria, is growing and risks exploding into the open. This could affect Israel as well because foreign reports have said in the past that pro-Iran groups targeted Tanf in response to Israeli airstrikes in Syria. It could also affect the Iran deal negotiations in Vienna.  


Tags Iran Iraq iran iraq us iran drone attack drone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Fight real antisemitism, not Emma Watson - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Hasan Ismaik

US, UK, Israel should help form an Arab NATO - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Emily Schrader

2021 proves that antisemitism manifests as anti-Zionism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Noam Solomon

Can Israel become a global biotech leader?

 By NOAM SOLOMON
Susan Hattis Rolef

An Israeli cultural war is ongoing in the Knesset

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part in human anatomy - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by