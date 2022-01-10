The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Yemeni pro-govt forces say they have retaken Shabwa from Houthis

Yemeni forces say they have taken full control of the energy-rich Shabwa province from the Houthis following ten days of fighting.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 10, 2022 20:37
A YEMENI government fighter fires at Houthi fighters in Marib, Yemen, March 28. (photo credit: ALI OWIDHA/ REUTERS)
A YEMENI government fighter fires at Houthi fighters in Marib, Yemen, March 28.
(photo credit: ALI OWIDHA/ REUTERS)
Yemeni forces fighting the Houthi group said on Monday they had taken full control of energy-rich Shabwa province from the Houthis in a battle for control of Shabwa and neighbouring Marib which has become a focus of the seven-year conflict.
Yemen's Giants Brigade, a group backed by the United Arab Emirates and also part of a Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis, said full control of the province had been achieved after 10 days of fighting.
Fighting has intensified since the start of the year, after the coalition sent reinforcements to Shabwa, where Houthi inroads in September had cut off access to the Saudi-backed government's last northern stronghold in Marib.
Marib, in central Yemen, has been the focus of the war for over a year, with the battle for control stymieing United Nations-led peace efforts. The government holds the province's main city and nearby oil and gas infrastructure.
Marib city is home to 3 million people, including nearly 1 million who fled other parts of Yemen after the Houthis ousted the government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting the coalition to intervene months later.
Newly recruited Houthi soldiers march during the funeral of Houthi fighters killed during recent fighting against government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen, December 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)Newly recruited Houthi soldiers march during the funeral of Houthi fighters killed during recent fighting against government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen, December 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
Coalition warplanes have carried out intense air strikes in Yemen, including on Houthi military targets in the capital Sanaa. The group meanwhile has kept up cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities.
The conflict is largely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.


Tags yemen houthi War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must make COVID-19 antigen tests accessible to all - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Time to create pandemic travel exceptions rule - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Asher Fredman

Abraham Accords' true potential goes far deeper than business ties - opinion

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Greer Fay Cashman

Death of an icon – a tribute to Yoram Taharlev

 By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
3

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by