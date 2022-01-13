The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

'No money left': Lebanese telcos close to meltdown as cable thieves thrive

'We are living day by day,' Telecoms Minister Johnny Corm said.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 13, 2022 15:14

Updated: JANUARY 13, 2022 15:56
People use their mobile phones whilst walking in Beirut, Lebanon, January 12, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
People use their mobile phones whilst walking in Beirut, Lebanon, January 12, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
Lebanon's telecom duopoly, once cash cows for the state, used to allocate most of their spending on wages, rent and infrastructure.
Now revenues have nosedived, and the biggest cost for Alfa and Touch is diesel for the power generators that - with the country's economic meltdown causing national blackouts on top of a currency crash - they use to run the creaking telecom network.
"We are in crisis management mode without being able to look at all at long-term problems or see what the overall solutions are because we're distracted by daily matters," Telecoms Minister Johnny Corm told Reuters. "We are living day by day."
While global telecoms operators compete on offers for subscribers or building 5G networks, Lebanon's mobile firms - which both returned to state hands in 2020 - are focused on more mundane matters such as stopping the regular theft of their network tower cables.
"Every day there is a robbery," Corm said. "It has reached the point that we contact municipalities to ask for help because the security services no longer have the capacity."
People queue outside an Alfa telecommunications store in Beirut, Lebanon, January 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)People queue outside an Alfa telecommunications store in Beirut, Lebanon, January 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
Last year, when Lebanon's ailing power grid was just about on its feet, generator fuel made up 7% of the telecom sector's expenses. That is projected to soar to two-thirds of the budget this year, the minister said.
Wages are forecast to fall to 10% of costs from one-third - a measure of how revenues are now being eaten up by costs and how employees' spending power has shrunk.
In dollar terms, those revenues are just 5% of their level before the crisis erupted in 2019, showing the extent of the collapse of the Lebanese pound, which has made imported equipment cripplingly expensive.
The minister said Touch made the equivalent of $850 million in 2018, when Lebanon's pound was at 1,500 to the dollar. Based on the current exchange rate of 31,000, that shrank to the equivalent of $45.5 million in 2021.
Corm said the companies had to review prices to keep operating and avoid draining the state's already almost empty coffers.
However, any price adjustment needs cabinet approval, he said, which adds complications as ministers have not met for three months amid a dispute over a probe into Beirut's huge port blast in 2020.
Internet outages and weak mobile signals plague the system, but Corm suggested the outlook for any improvement was bleak, with as many as half of the two firms' employees failing to turn up for work. For some, wages don't even cover transport costs.
Revenues from telecoms were in decline before the crisis, Corm said, a fall often blamed on corruption. But the minister said the impact of graft was now dwarfed by the economy's collapse.
"When there was a lot of corruption there was a lot of money," he said. "Today there is no money left."


Tags Lebanon beirut infrastructure 5G
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Court ruling giving police access to phone data sets dangerous precedent - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

It's great that Israelis aren't politically correct - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin

Is there no solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? - Opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yuval Cherlow

How to navigate the COVID-19 'jungle' - opinion

 By YUVAL CHERLOW
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
4

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by