Turkish journalist arrested on charge of insulting Erdogan - report

The alleged insult was in the form of a palace-related proverb that Kabas expressed both on an opposition tv channel and on her Twitter account, drawing condemnation from government officials.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 22, 2022 21:33

Updated: JANUARY 22, 2022 21:35
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses supporters in Istanbul, Nov. 5. (photo credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS)
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses supporters in Istanbul, Nov. 5.
(photo credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS)
A Turkish court on Saturday ordered well-known journalist Sedef Kabas to be jailed pending trial on a charge of insulting President Tayyip Erdogan, CNN Turk said, targeting her with a law under which tens of thousands have been prosecuted.
Police detained Kabas at around 2 a.m. (2300 GMT) and took her first to Istanbul's main police station before transferring her to the city's main courthouse, where a court subsequently ruled in favor of her formal arrest, the broadcaster said.
The alleged insult was in the form of a palace-related proverb that Kabas expressed both on an opposition television channel and on her Twitter account, drawing condemnation from government officials.
"The honor of the presidency's office is the honor of our country... I condemn the vulgar insults made against our president and his office," Fahrettin Altun, head of Turkey's Communications Directorate, wrote on Twitter.
Merdan Yanardag, chief editor of the Tele 1 channel on which Kabas made the comment, sharply criticized her arrest.
People gather at the spot where Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink was killed, to mark the 15th anniversary of his death, in Istanbul, Turkey January 19, 2022. (credit: DILARA SENKAYA/REUTERS) People gather at the spot where Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink was killed, to mark the 15th anniversary of his death, in Istanbul, Turkey January 19, 2022. (credit: DILARA SENKAYA/REUTERS)
"Her detention overnight at 2 a.m. because of a proverb is unacceptable," he wrote on Twitter. "This stance is an attempt to intimidate journalists, the media and society."
The law on insulting the president carries a jail sentence of between one and four years.
Last October, Europe's top human rights court called on Turkey to change the legislation after ruling that a man's detention under the law violated his freedom of expression.
Thousands have been charged and sentenced over the crime of insulting Erdogan in the seven years since he moved from being prime minister to president.
In 2020, 31,297 investigation were launched in relation to the charge, 7,790 cases were filed and 3,325 resulted in convictions, according to Justice Ministry data. Those numbers were slightly lower than the previous year.
Since 2014, the year Erdogan became president, 160,169 investigations were launched over insulting the president, 35,507 cases were filed and there were 12,881 convictions.


Tags Turkey Erdogan Turkey journalism arrest
