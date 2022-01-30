The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Kuwaiti paper pushes normalization with Israel, criticizes Palestinians

A Kuwaiti editorial called for Gulf states to cut support for Palestinians, saying "let them rebuild what they destroy by their own acts."

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JANUARY 30, 2022 05:48
A woman waves two Kuwaiti flags during a military demonstration held at the Marina Mall in Kuwait City, Feb. 28, 2011 (photo credit: Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua L. Kelsey/US Navy/Wikimedia Commmons)
A woman waves two Kuwaiti flags during a military demonstration held at the Marina Mall in Kuwait City, Feb. 28, 2011
(photo credit: Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua L. Kelsey/US Navy/Wikimedia Commmons)

An editorial published over the weekend in the Kuwaiti daily Arab Times called for Gulf states to normalize relations with Israel, questioning why they supported the Palestinians despite the Palestinians repeatedly insulting the Gulf states.

"When [the Palestinians] are happy, they curse the Gulf leaders and people. When they are angry, they use all of the defamatory and abusive words in their dictionary against us," wrote Ahmed al-Jarallah, editor-in-chief of the Arab Times. "We, the Gulf nationals, overlook all that by sending them aid."

In the editorial, titled "Normalize, let insulters fend for themselves," al-Jarallah pointed to the Palestinians support for Saddam Hussein, Jamal Abdul Nasser, former Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi and IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, saying that this was "just the tip of the iceberg."

"This really makes everyone wonder – Did a few thousand dollars and a handful of Iranian missiles ignite such rage in them against us? How cheap are they?" added the Arab Times editorial. "The Israelis, who are the occupiers, did not receive the insults and curses that the people of the Gulf and their states have received from the Palestinians."

"How long will our people and their countries continue to be insulted by those who sell themselves to the highest bidder? Is Palestine still our cause for which we bear all this harm caused by the Palestinians?" questioned al-Jarallah, asking what benefit the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states were gaining.

Demonstrators burn an Israeli flag during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Kuwait City, Kuwait May 19, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE MCGEHEE) Demonstrators burn an Israeli flag during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Kuwait City, Kuwait May 19, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE MCGEHEE)

Al-Jarallah called for the Gulf states to cut support for the Palestinians and to stop mediating whenever they launch missiles towards Israel. "In this case, let them rebuild what they destroy by their own acts."

"Enough is enough! The camel’s back has been broken from the burden of grief we endure due to the ingratitude of the Palestinians," wrote the editor. "All the Gulf states should normalize relations with Israel due to the fact that peace with this most advanced country is the right thing to do. Let the foolish fend for themselves."

This is not the first time the al-Jarallah has pushed for relations with Israel. In 2020, they welcomed the United Arab Emirate's move to normalize relations with Israel, saying this would prevent Israel from continuing to annex land. In 2005, they wrote, "After a long time, we have finally decided to leave the Palestinian cause to Palestinians."

In December, Kuwaiti Public Works Minister Dr. Rana Abdullah Al-Fares issued an order banning the entry of commercial vessels loaded with goods to and from Israel into Kuwaiti territorial waters, according to Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anba.

The order prohibits entry permits being requested for ships carrying goods to or from Israel, even if goods being carried from Israel are being brought to another country outside of Kuwait.

Under Kuwaiti law, individuals and companies cannot conclude agreements with organizations or persons living in Israel and cannot deal financially or commercially with persons who have an interest in Israel, even if they live outside Israel.

It is also illegal to import, exchange or possess any Israeli goods, commodities or products, whether received directly or indirectly. Products also cannot include any material from Israeli products.



