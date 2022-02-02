Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz lands in Bahrain for whirlwind visit

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz has landed in the Kingdom of Bahrain for a whirlwind two-day trip to sign the first Memorandum of Understanding with a Gulf country.

During the visit, Gantz is expected to sign the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with his Bahraini counterpart Lieutenant General Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Nuaimi as well as the country’s Chief of Staff Theyab bin Saqer Al Nuaimi.

The MOU will set a solid security cooperation framework that formalizes defense relations between the two countries, allowing for increased cooperation in various fields. It will include a number of arms agreements and other defense-related sales.

The Defense Ministry oversees all weapons exports from Israel.

Gantz will also meet with King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman and will visit the US Navy’s 5th fleet, which is based in Bahrain along with the head of the Israeli Navy Admiral David Saar Salame.

Kingdom of Bahrain flag (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

He flew to Manama over Saudi Arabia on an Israel Air Force Ra’am tanker, marking the first time than an IAF plane landed in the kingdom.

The plane had originally been in use by the Egyptian Air Force and first landed in Israel in 1977 carrying Egyptian Prime Minister Anwar Sadat who had come to begin the peace process with Israel.

Israel bought the plane in 2011 from a civilian company and put into service with the Israel Air Force’s 120th squadron.

The defense deals with Bahrain come as tensions remain high with Iran and while the Israeli Navy is taking part in a large-scale maritime drill led by US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) and the 5th Fleet which is based in the kingdom.

Known as the International Maritime Exercise (or IMX), more than 9,000 personnel and up to 50 ships from more than 60 militaries and international organizations will take part in the exercise that will focus on unmanned naval systems and the use of artificial intelligence.

Israel has taken part in several drills with CENTCOM and NAVENT forces and partner nations since it formally moved from US European Command (EUCOM) to CENTCOM in September.

The move to CENTCOM is believed to not only simplify the cooperation with American troops in the region but can also create the potential for a regional coalition with Arab countries that have normalized ties with Israel against shared threats posed by Iran.

Jerusalem and Manama signed normalization accords in September 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords.

Following the signing of the accords, Gantz spoke with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullah bin Hassan Al Nuaimi and invited him to Israel.

“The two discussed the importance of the Abraham Accords and of the growing normalization with Israel to regional stability in the Middle East, and talked about their mutual expectation that a close partnership would be established between the two defense ministries, which will contribute to both countries’ capabilities, and to maintaining regional security,” Gantz’s office said at the time.