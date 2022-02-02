The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel offered Lebanese army assistance four times last year - Gantz

Ex-IDF intel chief Amos Yadlin: Iran nuclear deal should lead to an Israeli-Arab defense deal.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 19:34

Updated: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 20:25
Army soldiers are deployed after gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
Army soldiers are deployed after gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021.
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz revealed on Wednesday that Israel has offered assistance to the Lebanese army four times over the past year, including this past week.

Speaking as part of the virtual INSS conference sponsored by Tel Aviv University, he said, “Unfortunately, Lebanon has changed to an island of instability, though Lebanon’s civilians are not our enemies. Therefore, I offered assistance to them four times over the last year, including over the last week, through UNIFIL.”

“In a targeted manner, we want to support the Lebanese army which suffers from a lack of basic supplies and which has lost 5,000 of its soldiers recently,” he added.

Gantz explained that this is problematic for Israel’s hopes that the Lebanese army can stand as a counterweight to Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah.

The defense minister did not specify the reaction of the Lebanese army to the assistance or what kind of assistance was provided, subjects which could be highly sensitive.

DIRECTOR-GENERAL of the Institute for National Security Studies Amos Yadlin speaks at the Annual International Conference of the INSS, in Tel Aviv last year. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)DIRECTOR-GENERAL of the Institute for National Security Studies Amos Yadlin speaks at the Annual International Conference of the INSS, in Tel Aviv last year. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

During the Syrian civil war, Israel quietly assisted wounded Syrians near the border in Israeli hospitals in the North and then provided them safe passage back to Syria after they were healed.

Earlier, former IDF intelligence chief Amos Yadlin told the conference that if the world powers reach a new nuclear deal, Israel, the US and the moderate Arab states should reach a formal regional defense deal regarding mutual protection from the Islamic Republic.

Yadlin said, “If there is a deal, it is not giving Iran a free check to do whatever they want.”

Rather, the US, Israel and its new moderate Arab allies, “should have a defense agreement about how to protect ourselves from Iran. This was so obvious this week when Iran was firing” at both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Dovetailing with Yadlin’s analysis, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Dana Stroul said that the recent talks between Iran and the UAE and Saudi Arabia “are not delivering” since they are not leading to “less Iranian aggression, fewer rockets and fewer UAVs.”

Stroul also said that despite rumors to the contrary, “the Biden administration is willing to use force.”

She noted that the US has used force three times in the last year, “once very recently in self-defense strike” after an attack of American forces in Syria “and two times last year both in self-defense…US forces have remained in the region, particularly in combat scenarios.”

More specifically, she mentioned Washington keeping “tens of thousands of forces” in various parts of the region.

The US defense official reaffirmed Biden’s “willingness to use force not only to protect ourselves, but also to” protect US partners and allies in the region like Israel and some of the Arab states.

Like US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides at the conference the day before, Stroul gave some rare compliments to the Trump administration regarding the Abraham Accords which she said, “had the potential to be the strategic game-changer for the region, noting that the Biden administration has been “pretty firm about this - strengthening existing agreements” and pursuing new deals.

She was responding to questions about whether the Biden administration is as committed to the Abraham Accords as the Trump administration was.

On a different panel, former US vice presidential nominee and United Against a Nuclear Iran Chairman Joe Liberman said that even if the Biden administration had disagreements with the Saudis about human rights issues, the countries’ common goals of resisting Iranian aggression were far more important.

However, Liberman criticized the Biden administration for not using its sanctions leverage and its leverage as a superpower sufficiently in facing down Iran to get a better nuclear deal.

Yadlin criticized both the Trump administration and the Biden administration for each lacking a “Plan B” if sanctions or diplomacy, respectively, did not succeed in constraining Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.



Tags Benny Gantz Hezbollah Iran Lebanon INSS
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by