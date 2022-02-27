PIJ official Khader Adnan targeted by shooting in Nablus - report

Palestinian Islamic Jihad official Khader Adnan was targeted by shooting in the West Bank city of Nablus on Saturday, according to Palestinian reports.

Adnan was unharmed, but Nasr al-Mublasat, the brother of one of the Palestinian terrorists assassinated by Israeli forces earlier this month, was lightly injured by shrapnel from the bullets.

Adnan claimed that "mercenaries" fired on him and a group of PIJ members who were visiting the families of three Palestinian terrorists assassinated by Israeli forces earlier this month, according to the Palestinian SAFA news agency.

Adnan added that the attack came amid allegations that members of the PIJ helped in the assassination of the three terrorists. The PIJ official denied the allegations, saying the movement would not defend anyone involved in the assassination.

Members of Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of Islamic Jihad take part in a military parade in Gaza City, January 5, 2022. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

PIJ Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhala expressed outrage at the incident, saying it was a "clear crime" and that the "Zionist intelligence" was behind it. Al-Nakhla warned that the movement would "act accordingly."

The Hamas movement condemned the incident as well, saying that it held the Palestinian Authority's security services "fully responsible" for it.