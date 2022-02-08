The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
3 Palestinian terrorists killed in clash with IDF in Nablus

A Palestinian source said the men belonged to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 8, 2022 13:59

Updated: FEBRUARY 8, 2022 14:15
Israeli soldiers secure the scene after a Palestinian assailant attempting to stab Israeli guards at a junction near the West Bank city of Nablus, was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers. December 8, 2016. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers secure the scene after a Palestinian assailant attempting to stab Israeli guards at a junction near the West Bank city of Nablus, was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers. December 8, 2016.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Three armed Palestinian terrorists were killed in clashes with Israeli security forces in Nablus in the culmination of a joint IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) operation.

The terrorists belonged to a cell that has been responsible for a series of shootings in the area against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians in recent weeks, the IDF said. 

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed three Palestinians had been killed in the incident. A Palestinian source said the men belonged to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group.

The three terrorists have been identified as Ibrahim al-Nablusi, Adam Mabruk and Muhammad al-Dakil.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz commended IDF and the Shin Bet for eliminating the terrorist cell, and that he has ordered an increase in counterterrorism activities.

"We will continue our proactive activities and frustrate and lay our hands on anyone who tries to harm human life," Gantz said.

This is a developing story.

Reuters contributed to this report.



