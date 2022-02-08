3 Palestinian terrorists killed in clash with IDF in Nablus

Three armed Palestinian terrorists were killed in clashes with Israeli security forces in Nablus in the culmination of a joint IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) operation.

The terrorists belonged to a cell that has been responsible for a series of shootings in the area against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians in recent weeks, the IDF said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed three Palestinians had been killed in the incident. A Palestinian source said the men belonged to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group.

The three terrorists have been identified as Ibrahim al-Nablusi, Adam Mabruk and Muhammad al-Dakil.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz commended IDF and the Shin Bet for eliminating the terrorist cell, and that he has ordered an increase in counterterrorism activities.



אני משבח את צה"ל, השב"כ והימ"מ שחיסלו היום את חוליית המחבלים שביצעה פיגועי ירי בשבועות האחרונים. בתקופה האחרונה הנחיתי להגביר את פעילות הסיכול מול פיגועי הירי ואת הנוכחות בצירים ובמקומות המרכזיים באיו"ש. נמשיך בפעילות יזומה, נסכל ונשים את ידינו על מי שינסה לפגוע בחיי אדם. — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) February 8, 2022

"We will continue our proactive activities and frustrate and lay our hands on anyone who tries to harm human life," Gantz said.

This is a developing story.

Reuters contributed to this report.