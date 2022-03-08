CIA Director William Burns on Tuesday told the US House Intelligence Committee that regardless of the outcome of the nuclear negotiations with the world powers in Vienna, Iran will continue to present a threat throughout the Middle East.

Burns noted that for "many years, I negotiated these issues with the Iranians... we are mindful of the fact that the Iranian regime poses not only a nuclear or missile issue but also a threat across the Middle East and to our partners in the Middle East. Regardless of how negotiations go, those threats will continue."

Regarding threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons against the US and NATO if they militarily intervene in his Ukraine War, top US intelligence officials gave somewhat disparate messages.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

They were also all questioned about what the implications were of new, more advanced Russian nuclear weapons, some of which the US may not yet have matched.

Defense Intelligence Agency Director Scott Berrier said that Putin "thinks that [advanced nuclear weaponry] gives him a tactical advantage. When he says something, we should take him at his word."

IRAN’S PRESIDENT Ebrahim Raisi meets with Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Tehran in December. (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

On the flip side, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said that while US intelligence took Putin very seriously, they had also analyzed movements of Russia's nuclear forces and had seen no change.

While Haines did not come straight out and say that Putin so far was bluffing, it was clear that she did not think he had taken any real actions toward a nuclear escalation.

Burns suggested that Russian doctrine was to escalate in a fight and that Moscow could conceivably use nuclear weapons, but only in the currently nonexistent and theoretical scenario of whether the US or NATO were weighing entering the Ukraine war on a military basis.

Given that the US and NATO are staying out of the conflict militarily, Burns did not see Putin responding with nuclear warfare against non-military US aid to Ukraine.