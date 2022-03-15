The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran’s militias in Iraq claim 'Zionist presence' in Erbil

Iran fired large missiles that landed near a new US consulate compound and damaged a house, with the Iranian regime media reporting that Iran was also targeting “Zionist” facilities.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MARCH 15, 2022 08:48
View of a damaged building in the aftermath of missile attacks in Erbil, Iraq March 13, 2022 (photo credit: AZAD LASHKARI/REUTERS)
(photo credit: AZAD LASHKARI/REUTERS)

Iranian-backed groups in Iraq continue to claim that there is a “Zionist presence” in northern Iraq’s Kurdistan autonomous region. This is not a new talking point, but they have upped it in the last days in the wake of a major Iranian missile attack on Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region.

Iran fired large missiles that landed near a new US consulate compound and damaged a house, with the Iranian regime media reporting that Iran was also targeting “Zionist” facilities. This claim has also now been repeated elsewhere.  

There are many reasons Iran might like to assert that it is attacking “Zionists” in Iraq, but what is interesting is that Iran is pushing its militia allies in Iraq to follow this narrative.

Iran’s Fars News quoted the Al-Nujaba group in Iraq as asserting that “some Arab governments are made by the United States and the Zionist regime.”  This group went on to claim that “the Zionist presence in Erbil is public and clear."

"The Al-Najba movement has real evidence of an Israeli presence in Erbil…Iran's response to the Zionist atrocities is normal," the group said. It also claimed that Kurds “oppose any Zionist presence in Erbil.”  

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi inspects the site of a damaged building a day after a missile attack, in Erbil (credit: IRAQI PRIME MINISTER MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi inspects the site of a damaged building a day after a missile attack, in Erbil (credit: IRAQI PRIME MINISTER MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

But the Iranian group, likely reflecting the IRGC narrative, also noted that the current Iraqi governing authorities “cannot prevent Kurdistan from hosting Zionist positions."

What this means is that Iran and its militias such as Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq are giving themselves impunity to attack the Kurdish region under the guise of opposing Israel. The US has forces in the Kurdistan region, who were repositioned after Iran attacked US forces in 2019 and 2020 at other Iraqi facilities. US forces are in Iraq as part of the global coalition against ISIS. However, they are also targeted by Iran.  

The “resistance” in Iraq, which is made up of half a dozen militias linked to the Fatah Coalition in Iraq’s parliament, and also linked to Iran’s IRGC, is now congratulating Iran on its attacks. This comes as Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi visited the Kurdistan region to see the damage., and as the US has condemned the attack. Iran’s media says that the Iraqi groups linked to Iran want the “Iraqi government to expel the Zionists from Iraq," stating that "Iraqi oil is sold to the Zionist regime through the Kurdistan Region."

Iran appears to be doubling down on early claims that it targeted “two advanced Israeli Mossad training centers in Erbil.” At noon on Sunday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement pointing to the “strategic target of the Zionist conspiracy.”

This is not the first time Iran has claimed it targeted “Zionists” in Iraq, as it made the same claim last year. The new statements merely reinforce Iran’s narrative about its actions in Iraq.

It seeks to use the presence of US forces as an excuse to continue attacks and treat Iraq as if it is a fair playing field for Iranian presence and attacks. This has implications because Iran traffics missiles to Syria via Iraq and bases drones in Iraq that can threaten Israel. Iran has also flown drones from Iran over Iraq to threaten Israel in the past.  



