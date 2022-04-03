Nightclub blast in Azerbaijan capital kills 1, injures 31

An explosion struck a nightclub in Azerbaijan's capital Baku early on Sunday, setting off a fire that killed one person and injured 31, the Associated Press reported.

Explosion in the nightclub "LocationBaku" in central #Baku, #Azerbaijan: 3 dead and 24 wounded. According to the initial version, the explosion occurred as a as a result of a #gas leak. pic.twitter.com/Z4hkZzvyks — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 3, 2022

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The explosion was believed to have been caused by a gas leak and investigations were ongoing, the AP said, citing an Interior Ministry spokesperson.

"Very sad news about casualties as a result of explosion at the club downtown Baku," US Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim tweeted. "My condolences and prayers."

Very sad news about casualties as a result of explosion at the club downtown Baku. My condolences and prayers. https://t.co/W694poTNxZ — Khazar Ibrahim (@hazar_khazar) April 3, 2022

Some 24 of the injured had been hospitalized, most with burns, the AP quoted a Health Ministry spokesperson as saying.

Azerbaijan's health ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside working hours. The interior ministry could not immediately be reached.

The country's emergency services were called to the club at 3 a.m. (2300 GMT on Saturday) and extinguished the fire before it could spread, the AP said, citing a statement from the department.