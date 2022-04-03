Nightclub blast in Azerbaijan capital kills 1, injures 31

An explosion struck a nightclub in Azerbaijan's capital Baku early on Sunday, setting off a fire that killed one person and injured 31, the Associated Press reported.
Explosion in the nightclub "LocationBaku" in central #Baku, #Azerbaijan: 3 dead and 24 wounded. According to the initial version, the explosion occurred as a as a result of a #gas leak. pic.twitter.com/Z4hkZzvyks— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 3, 2022
The explosion was believed to have been caused by a gas leak and investigations were ongoing, the AP said, citing an Interior Ministry spokesperson.
"Very sad news about casualties as a result of explosion at the club downtown Baku," US Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim tweeted. "My condolences and prayers."
Very sad news about casualties as a result of explosion at the club downtown Baku. My condolences and prayers. https://t.co/W694poTNxZ— Khazar Ibrahim (@hazar_khazar) April 3, 2022
Some 24 of the injured had been hospitalized, most with burns, the AP quoted a Health Ministry spokesperson as saying.
Azerbaijan's health ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside working hours. The interior ministry could not immediately be reached.
The country's emergency services were called to the club at 3 a.m. (2300 GMT on Saturday) and extinguished the fire before it could spread, the AP said, citing a statement from the department.