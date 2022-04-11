New Iran ambassador to Iraq served sanctioned IRGC envoy

The Islamic Republic of Iran announced on Monday that its new top envoy to Iraq is Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq who previously advised the sanctioned Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander and outgoing ambassador Iraj Masjedi

The BBC reporter Kian Sharifi tweeted on Monday: “Iran has named Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq as its new ambassador to Iraq. Al-e Sadeq is an advisor to outgoing envoy Iraj Masjedi, a former IRGC commander who has been under US sanctions since Oct 2020.”

Iran has named Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq as its new ambassador to Iraq. Al-e Sadeq is an advisor to outgoing envoy Iraj Masjedi, a former IRGC commander who has been under US sanctions since Oct 2020. pic.twitter.com/L5QOSLVDMk — Kian Sharifi (@KianSharifi) April 11, 2022

The US government has classified the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization because it carried out the murders of over 600 military personnel, according to US defense officials.

Kurdistan 24 reported on Monday that Al-e Sadeq will be confirmed as the new ambassador "soon.” Outgoing Ambassador Masjedi has been the Iranian regime’s ambassador to Iraq since 2017. Masjedi was an adviser to the US-designated terrorist and IRGC Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.