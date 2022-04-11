The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
New Iran ambassador to Iraq served sanctioned IRGC envoy

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Published: APRIL 11, 2022 15:09
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (photo credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)
(photo credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)

The Islamic Republic of Iran announced on Monday that its new top envoy to Iraq is Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq who previously advised the sanctioned Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander and outgoing ambassador Iraj Masjedi

The BBC reporter Kian Sharifi tweeted on Monday: “Iran has named Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq as its new ambassador to Iraq. Al-e Sadeq is an advisor to outgoing envoy Iraj Masjedi, a former IRGC commander who has been under US sanctions since Oct 2020.”

The US government has classified the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization because it carried out the murders of over 600 military personnel, according to US defense officials.

Kurdistan 24 reported on Monday that Al-e Sadeq will be confirmed as the new ambassador "soon.” Outgoing Ambassador Masjedi has been the Iranian regime’s ambassador to Iraq since 2017. Masjedi was an adviser to the US-designated terrorist and IRGC Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.



Tags Iran Iraq Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps IRGC
