The increasing power of the drug trade linked to the Assad regime has begun to raise concerns in the region. This was clear from a new article at the BBC detailing the way that Jordan is fighting an “undeclared war” against drug traffickers.

The growing threat of the Captagon drug trade has been detailed by Caroline Rose at New Lines Institute over the last years. Her pioneering work on this issue is important and the increased focus on the drug trade in media, and by countries in the region is now clear.

Along with Alexander Soderholm, Rose wrote in April 2022 that “Over the course of 2019, 2020, and 2021, investigative reports and law enforcement systems identified that many of the largest captagon interceptions have originated from sites that only can be accessed by the Syrian Army personnel and high-level government officials, members of the Assad family’s inner circle, and, as of recently, the IRGC.”

Meanwhile, the BBC notes that says Ian Larson, a Syria analyst for the Center for Operational Analysis and Research (COAR), a Cyprus-based consultancy, said: “the areas in which Captagon production is most pronounced are those controlled by the Assad regime and close familial relations of the regime.” The amount of money pouring into this trade is large, estimated in the billions.

For a poor regime like Syria, or for Iran, this is big bucks. “The pills regularly show up in ports, airports and at crossing points - often expertly hidden. They have been found inside containers of machinery and fruits - even fake ones. The Jordanian authorities have released footage of them being removed from animal carcasses,” the BBC notes.

Jordanian soldiers stand guard during the Jordan's Prime Minister visit to the border crossing at the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, Jordan July 1, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/MUHAMMAD HAMED)

What matters now is how the drug trade is potentially harming Jordan. “Skirmishes between the Jordanian military and drug traffickers are becoming more frequent, with larger hauls being made,” the BBC report says.

The drugs reportedly transit Jordan on their way to the Gulf. "The most dangerous thing we've noticed recently is the presence of armed groups alongside the smugglers," Jordanian Colonel Zaid al-Dabbas told the British media.

The wider issue is that the linkage of armed groups in southern Syria to the Syrian regime, Iran’s IRGC and likely to Hezbollah, creates a nasty network that may be running drugs in one direction for funds, but can use the same networks to run weapons and exchange the funds for weapons.

Consider, for instance, that these networks not only threaten Jordan but operate in areas near the Tanf US base in southern Syria. That base is near the Jordanian border. Iranian assets in Syria, led by the IRGC, have targeted the base in the past using drones. It is likely that Iran will increase pressure on US forces in Syria.

Iran would like Tanf garrison removed so its network of drug trade militias can also move weapons in southern Syria. Those weapons could include drones, precision guided munitions, ballistic missiles or other threats. That means the wider context of the drug problem plaguing weakly governed areas of southern Syria, is that Iran is entering the vacuum and could use this as cover for moving other types of threats around the region.

The Kingdom of Jordan is concerned about the recent tensions in Jerusalem. Jordan’s King Abdullah recently held phone calls with various regional and European leaders about the clashes in Jerusalem.

Petra state media in Jordan said that “King Abdullah discussed the Israeli escalations in Jerusalem in separate phone calls with King Mohammed VI of Morocco, chairman of Al Quds Committee, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and the deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces.”

Jordan’s foreign minister echoed the concerns as well, saying that protecting the al-Aqsa Mosque and the identity and character of Jerusalem, as well as its Islamic and Christian sanctities, is a priority for Jordan, according to reports.

These twin issues, the drug trade that is becoming more organized on Jordan’s northern border, and tensions in Jerusalem, represent concerns for the Kingdom. From the standpoint of regional security, this is an issue that involves Iran because Tehran seeks to inflame tensions in Jerusalem, backing Hamas; and it appears to seek to move drugs from Syria to the Gulf to empower its militias.