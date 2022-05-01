How can new Saudi-Turkey ties impact the Middle East?

Turkey and Saudi Arabia, two key countries in the region, are seeking to renew ties. The presidential visit from Turkey went well last week and Turkey is keen to speak about new brotherly ties.

This is a big change from the last half-decade when the countries appeared to be rivals. In fact, Ankara appeared to be trying to angle to more control over global Islamic sensibilities, championing causes in places like Kashmir and hosting groups like Hamas. Riyadh in contrast was moderating.

Both Ankara and Riyadh have faced tensions with the US and some western countries in recent years.

What is happening now? Turkey’s President has said that there are many options on the table for the countries to increase “kinds of political, military and economic relations between us and to start a new era.”

Turkish media also highlights a variety of issues involved. According to Daily Sabah “increased cooperation with Saudi Arabia in health, energy, food security, agricultural technologies, the defense industry and finance is in the common interest, said Erdoğan, adding the two countries have serious cooperation potential in renewable and clean energy technologies.”

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog shake hands during a joint new conference in Ankara. (credit: PRESIDENTiAL PRESS OFFICE/REUTERS)

Erdogan says that Turkey attaches great importance to the security and stability of the Gulf region.

"We express on every occasion that we attach as much importance to the stability and security of our brothers in the Gulf region as our own," he said.

Meanwhile, in the UAE senior Emirati official Dr. Anwar Gargash said that these were positive steps. The UAE and Saudis have generally had closely linked policies in the region. Riyadh appeared to support the Abraham Accords, especially Bahrain joining the peace deals with Israel. The UAE sometimes does not share precisely the same interests as Riyadh, as in Yemen, but in general, they coordinate.

Gargash says that the region will benefit from the new relations between Turkey and Saudi.

He sees communication and rapprochement. In addition, "the visits of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the UAE and sisterly Saudi Arabia, and the adoption of the approach of communication and rapprochement, is a positive step for the benefit of the region as a whole," Gargash said, according to the National.

Now everyone seems to be talking about “stability.’

Turkey has said that it supports the “security and stability of Saudi Arabia," Turkey's Anadolu news agency quoted the Turkish president as saying. This comes after Turkey made a visit to the UAE in February as well recently. Turkey has been on a kind of “reconciliation” tour in the region. Ankara also hosted Israel’s president recently. All this shows that Ankara wants to reconcile after years of threatening these countries. But that leads to a question: Why didn’t Ankara simply not harm relations with all these countries in the first place?

Turkey had been on an aggressive binge during the Trump years, shifting now to reconciliation. It appears Ankara believed it had a blank check from the Trump administration to harass and seek to intimidate and threaten Israel, Greece, Armenia, the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and other countries. With Biden in power, the Ankara policy is trying to go back to the former policy of “zero problems with our neighbors.”

That’s not the only thing taking place though. Saudi Arabia’s seven-year intervention in Yemen has also been difficult. Iran has mobilized the Houthis to attack not only Saudi Arabia but also the UAE.

Iran is also mobilizing militias in Iraq. Those militias threaten Turkish bases in Iraq. Over the weekend a rocket was also fired at US forces at a facility at Ain al-Assad base. What this means is that the Gulf states understand they want stability. Turkey can help by changing its support from extremists to supporting other groups. Perhaps Ankara can tone down rhetoric and policies regarding Libya, the Eastern Mediterranean and also end its collaboration with Iran. It’s not clear what Turkey might do next. Ankara is in a difficult place because it is buying Russia’s S-400 system and also supplies Ukraine with Bayraktar drones.

More might be happening as well. An article in Al-Ain media in the UAE said that the UAE was pushing for stabilization in the region. Gargash said that the recent meetings of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, came with the aim of stabilizing the region. This is important because the UAE is a key partner of Israel.

Trade is booming and Israel and the UAE share many interests. However, the tensions in Jerusalem could have spilled over during Ramadan to worse clashes. The UAE was involved in hosting foreign visits during Ramadan and Gargash says this helped pave the way for more stability. Meetings included discussions with Yemen and Pakistan.

The report notes that Gargash “pointed out that this comes in the belief that the key to security and prosperity is in the hands of the countries of the region. In their cooperation and joint action lies the success, prosperity and progress of their peoples.”

Indeed, as the US and the West are concentrating on Ukraine, it is up to the powers of the region to try to manage affairs closer to home. The files involved include Yemen but they may also include discussions about Iraq, Jordan, Tunisia and other places. There are many things happening in the Middle East, even though many of the recent conflicts appear to be winding down. Iran’s lack of obtaining a nuclear deal could also lead Iran to lash out against the US. The rocket attack in Iraq could be another warning sign.

UAE relations with Pakistan also matter. Pakistani leader Imran Khan was recently pushed out of power, leaving a potential vacuum. An attack by Baloch militants against Chinese residents in Pakistan does not bode well. Neither does the rise of attacks on Shi’ites in Afghanistan.

All of this illustrates that these countries have major stakes from Pakistan to Yemen and that the recent movies by Turkey, the UAE and Saudi Arabia will have long-term repercussions. There is an added issue involving Israel here because Israel is improving ties with the Gulf and Morocco. However, it remains to be seen if Turkey-Israel reconciliation will be cemented. This is the same question that will be asked about Ankara’s ties with the UAE and Saudi. Symbolic visits are important, but will there be a follow-up?