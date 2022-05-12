The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel advances plans for over 4,000 new West Bank settler homes

Mitzpe Dani was given final approval as a new neighborhood of the Ma'aleh Mikhmas settlement, at a Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria meeting.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MAY 12, 2022 15:13
A Palestinian man walks down the stairs of a building as the Israeli settlement of Dolev is seen, near Ramallah in the West Bank January 26, 2020. Picture taken January 26, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
A Palestinian man walks down the stairs of a building as the Israeli settlement of Dolev is seen, near Ramallah in the West Bank January 26, 2020. Picture taken January 26, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

Israel advanced and approved plans for 4,427 West Bank settler homes on Thursday, ignoring a US request that it refrain from such activity.

One outpost, Mitzpe Dani was given final approval as a new neighborhood of the Ma'aleh Mikhmas settlement, at the meeting of the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria when it convened for the first time this year. 

The council allowed for plans to be deposited that transform the Mizpe Lachish outpost into a new neighborhood of the Negahot settlement and would authorize conservation land in Gush Etzion in an area known as Oz V'Gaon. A 180-room hotel is attached to that project. 

Two industrial zones in the settlements of Ariel and Emmanuel were also pushed forward by the council, with plans deposited for the former and approved for the latter.

The details of the meeting were published by the left-wing NGO Peace Now in advance of any formal notification by the Higher Planning Council.

A general view picture shows a section of Itamar, a Jewish settlement, in the foreground as Nablus is seen in the background, in the West Bank June 15, 2020. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)A general view picture shows a section of Itamar, a Jewish settlement, in the foreground as Nablus is seen in the background, in the West Bank June 15, 2020. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) warned Prime Minister Naftali Bennett he would resign from the coalition unless the council met to advance building plans.

"This is a celebratory day for the settlements," Orbach tweeted after the meeting, adding a tongue-in-cheeck comment in which he thanked Hagit Ofran of Peace Now for all her work in publicizing information about the meeting.

'Hagit Thank you very much!," Orbach wrote. "You are really helping me to explain to those in the settlements and indeed to all Israeli citizens how widespread and good" these approvals were. Orbach also thanked Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

MK Mossi Raz (Meretz) shot back on Twitter, "Nir, the settlements are immoral and harm the citizens of Israel. Instead of worrying about the personal safety of men and women, we are increasing the hostility."

Israel had initially intended to advance plans for close to 6,000 settler homes but condensed the list in a vain effort to appease the Biden Administration, which didn't want to see any plans advanced.

A number of right-wing politicians and settler leaders had held a rally earlier this week in a vain attempt to sway Bennett to place the projects back on the list.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan is in Washington this week in an attempt to drum up support for settlement construction in Judea and Samaria, a move that the Republic Party under former president Donald Trump supported but which US President Joe Biden's Democratic Party has opposed. 



