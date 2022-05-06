Israel to advance plans for 3,988 West Bank settler homes

Israel is set to advance plans for 3,988 West Bank settler homes next week in a move that will help shore up Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's fragile coalition but will likely rile allies such as the United States.

The Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria at its Thursday meeting is slated to give its final approval for 2,536 new settler homes, including the authorization of the Mitzpe Dani outpost as a new neighborhood of the Ma'aleh Mikhmas settlement, and allow for the deposit of plans for 1,452 other homes.

Publication of the council's agenda on Friday, just days before the Knesset summer session opens Monday, negates accusations by right-wing politicians that Bennett has imposed a de-facto freeze in planning for new settler homes.

The council last met in October to advance plans for 3,130 settler homes.

Right-wing opposition politicians from Likud and the Religious Zionist Party had used the issue of a de-facto freeze to pressure right-wing parliamentarians in the coalition, such as Yamina and New Hope politicians, to resign from the government.

Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich and other right-wing politicians attend a demonstration at the West Bank settlement of Homesh (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)

In the aftermath of a pressure campaign, Yamina MK Idit Silman resigned from the coalition last month, bringing the coalition down to 60 out of 120 seats, and causing it therefore to lose its narrow majority.

Soon after Silman's resignation, Yamina MK Nir Orbach issued an ultimatum in exchange for remaining in the coalition. The ultimatum included convening the council to advance settler plans, and he also insisted that West Bank outposts be hooked up to the electricity grid and that daycare subsidies for children of Yeshiva students be restored.

The Justice Ministry has since issued an opinion explaining there is no legal barrier to connecting the fledgling unauthorized communities to the electricity grid.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman who had cut the daycare subsidies agreed to delay any action on the matter until 2024.