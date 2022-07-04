The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Lebanon PM chides unofficial moves in Israel row after Hezbollah sends drones

Hezbollah launched its operation on Saturday following long-standing but so far fruitless US-mediated efforts to agree on a maritime border.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 4, 2022 16:25

Updated: JULY 4, 2022 16:27
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati gestures during a news conference at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon, December 28, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR/FILE PHOTO)
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati gestures during a news conference at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon, December 28, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR/FILE PHOTO)

Lebanon's prime minister on Monday criticized as risky and unacceptable any unofficial dealings over its sea border row with Israel, after the Hezbollah movement sent three drones towards an Israeli gas rig that were shot down.

Hezbollah launched its operation on Saturday following long-standing but so far fruitless US-mediated efforts to agree on a maritime border between the two countries near an area where Israel has made large natural gas discoveries.

"Lebanon considers that any action outside the framework of the state's responsibility and the diplomatic context in which the negotiations are happening is unacceptable and exposes (Lebanon) to unnecessary risks," a statement by the office of Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati office said.

London-based Energean's drill ship begins drilling at the Karish natural gas field offshore Israel in the east Mediterranean May 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Ari Rabinovitch)

The statement was issued following a meeting between Mikati and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

The statement called for "everyone, without exception" to stand behind the Lebanese state in the negotiation process, which it said had reached "advanced stages."

Hezbollah said on Saturday the drones, launched towards the Karish gas field in waters claimed by both countries, had successfully carried out a reconnaissance mission and said "the message was delivered."

The IDF shot down three unmanned aerial vehicles launched by Hezbollah (CREDIT: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Israeli response

The Israeli military said it had intercepted the drones, the first time an Israeli naval ship had downed an incoming target.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said after the incident that Hezbollah was "preventing the state of Lebanon from reaching an agreement regarding maritime borders."



