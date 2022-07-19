The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

PA, Jordan blame Israel for Allenby Bridge overcrowding

Thousands of Palestinians who left the West Bank through the terminal have been unable to return to their homes.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: JULY 19, 2022 15:55
Vehicles drive towards the Allenby Bridge Crossing July 9, 2009 (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Vehicles drive towards the Allenby Bridge Crossing July 9, 2009
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

The Palestinian Authority and Jordan are demanding that Israel open Allenby Bridge (King Hussein) crossing 24 hours a day to allow thousands of Palestinian passengers stranded on the Jordanian side to return to their homes in the West Bank.

The terminal, which serves as a border crossing between Israel and Jordan mainly for the Palestinian population and foreign tourists, opens from Sundays to Thursdays from 8:00-23:30. On Fridays and Saturdays, it opens from 8:00-15:30.

In the past few weeks, Allenby Bridge witnessed an unusual movement of travelers in both directions, especially before and after the Muslim feast of Eid al-Adha and the pilgrimage season to Mecca, Saudi Arabia (hajj).

Thousands of Palestinians who left the West Bank through the terminal have been unable to return to their homes because of the limited number of passengers permitted to cross very day.

The Palestinians and Jordanians say that the Israeli authorities allow only 4,000 passengers to enter through the bridge from Jordan every day. In the past few weeks, an average of 7,000 – 15,000 passengers have been arriving at the Jordanian side of the bridge with the hope of crossing into the West Bank.

Palestinians stand in line for passport control at the Allenby Bridge Crossing July 9, 2009 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) Palestinians stand in line for passport control at the Allenby Bridge Crossing July 9, 2009 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Many of the passengers said they had to wait for days on the Jordanian side of the bridge before being allowed to enter into the West Bank. Severe overcrowding at the bridge forced many passengers to return to Amman or other parts of the kingdom. Others said they were forced to sleep in the open air.

Veteran Palestinian journalist Daoud Kuttab complained on Twitter that the situation at the bridge is “unacceptable for human beings, especially families with kids.” He added: “I came across today and I was appalled at the long hours of waiting to enter into the West Bank. I counted 17 buses waiting. Even in the VIP section, the situation was unbearable.”

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Tuesday that coordination is underway with Jordan “to force Israel to open the Karama Crossing (Allenby Bridge) around the clock in order to alleviate the suffering of travelers.”

Shtayyeh called for allocating a special lane for the passengers, separately from the one designated for trucks and commercial traffic.

'Catastrophic conditions'

PLO Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh blamed Israel for the “catastrophic conditions” at the bridge. “We are conducting intensive contacts with our brothers in Jordan to find solutions to this tragic situation experienced by Palestinians,” al-Sheikh said. “We call on Israel to take the necessary measures to end this suffering.”

Jordan’s Minister of Interior Mazen Farraya said that his country is working to address the overcrowding of Palestinian travelers. He claimed that the crisis was caused by Israel’s “failure to accommodate the unprecedented passenger traffic.

The Jordanian minister, who toured the Jordan Valley crossing early Tuesday, promised “immediate, medium-term, and long-term solutions to the majority of the traveler problems, especially those of a humanitarian and logistical nature.”

According to Farraya, Allenby Bridge is experiencing unprecedented travel congestion as a result of a two-year travel disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the holiday season, and the return of expatriates.



Tags Israel Jordan Palestinian Authority Palestinians Tourism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
3

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem
4

Biden departs Israel for Saudi Arabia

Final preparations before the departurel of US President Joe Biden, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, July 15, 2022.
5

President Biden is plagued by ageism in the media - analysis

US President Joe Biden attends the Quad leaders’ summit, in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by