The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Civilians killed in Turkish strikes on tourist sites in Kurdistan - report

Some of the injured were children and all of the casualties were Arab tourists, according to initial reports.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JULY 20, 2022 16:57

Updated: JULY 20, 2022 16:59
Protesters hold a Kurdish flag during a rally against the Turkish military operation in Syria, in Berlin, Germany, October 14, 2019 (photo credit: MICHELE TANTUSSI/REUTERS)
Protesters hold a Kurdish flag during a rally against the Turkish military operation in Syria, in Berlin, Germany, October 14, 2019
(photo credit: MICHELE TANTUSSI/REUTERS)

At least eight civilians were killed and dozens of others were wounded after rockets were fired allegedly by the Turkish military towards a number of tourist sites in the Duhok Governorate of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq on Wednesday, according to Kurdish and Iraqi media reports.

Video reportedly from the scene showed people running and screaming as explosions could be heard in the background. Additional footage showed injured people laying in the back of trucks, as well as large crowds outside local hospitals.

Scene of the attack

Some of the injured were children and all of the casualties were Arab tourists, according to the Kurdish news site Rudaw.

The mayor of Zakho, Muhsin Bashir, told Rudaw that a village in the district was bombed by Turkey twice, adding that Turkey was claiming that members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) "were roaming the village, which led Turkey to bombard it."

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi sent the country's foreign minister and security delegation to the site of the bombardment in order to investigate the incident and visit the wounded.

Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province (credit: REUTERS)Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province (credit: REUTERS)

Turkey's operations against the PKK

Turkey has been intensifying operations against the PKK and groups associated with it in northern Syria and Iraq in recent months.

The bombardment comes just a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei met in Iran, with Khamenei warning Erdoğan against a military operation in Syria.

A trilateral statement by the three leaders stated that there is "no room in our region's future for separatist terror organizations" and committed to continue the "fight against terrorist organizations." The Turkish president stated that he expected Russia and Iran to support Turkey's operations in Syria.



Tags Iraq Turkey rockets kurdistan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
3

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem
4

Biden departs Israel for Saudi Arabia

Final preparations before the departurel of US President Joe Biden, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, July 15, 2022.
5

President Biden is plagued by ageism in the media - analysis

US President Joe Biden attends the Quad leaders’ summit, in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by