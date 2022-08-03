The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

‘Maritime border deal with Lebanon requires national referendum’

Israel and Lebanon have been indirectly negotiating their maritime border since late 2020, with US mediation.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: AUGUST 3, 2022 09:14
A MILITARY OBSERVATION tower overlooks the Mediterranean Sea and part of the maritime border with Lebanon, near Rosh Hanikra in northern Israel, in 2020. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
A MILITARY OBSERVATION tower overlooks the Mediterranean Sea and part of the maritime border with Lebanon, near Rosh Hanikra in northern Israel, in 2020.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Israeli law requires the government to hold a national referendum about any agreement reached with Lebanon over the maritime border, think tank Kohelet Policy Forum wrote as the US-mediated talks between Jerusalem and Beirut appeared to be coming to a close.

Israel and Lebanon have been indirectly negotiating their maritime border since late 2020, with US mediation. In the past week, Israeli and Lebanese officials have expressed hope that the talks are nearing a close, with US energy envoy Amos Hochstein meeting with the leadership in Beirut as well as Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

While the sides have kept the details of the proposal on the table a secret, Aharon Gerber and Ariel Ehrlich, two attorneys in the litigation department of the right-wing Kohelet Forum, expressed concern that it could involve Israel conceding part of its economic waters.

Basic Law: Referendum states that if "the government decided to sign an agreement by which the law, judiciary and administration of the State of Israel will no longer apply to a territory in which they apply, including an agreement including a future commitment and a conditional commitment...after approval from most of the Knesset, requires approval in a national referendum, unless approved by 80 members of Knesset." The second clause of the law states that the same applies even if the government gives up territory "not in the way of an agreement," meaning, unilaterally.

“In order to prevent a constitutional problem,” Gerber and Ehrlich wrote to Lapid, “we ask to warn about the requirement in a Basic Law for every international agreement in which there is a change in the territory on which Israeli law and administration apply.”

Soldiers are seen taking part in a joint maritime security drill near the Red Sea. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)Soldiers are seen taking part in a joint maritime security drill near the Red Sea. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The Kohelet lawyers wrote that while the area under negotiation with Lebanon is beyond Israel’s territorial waters, but at the same time, Israeli law applies to them because they are on Israel’s “continental shelf.” Israel has made that claim in the talks, as well, they said.

“We ask to warn about the requirement in a Basic Law for every international agreement in which there is a change in the territory on which Israeli law and administration apply.”

Gerber and Ehrlich

Territory in Israel’s economic waters falls under Israeli law, according to Israeli and international law, they wrote. It is under that law that Israel has licensed companies to look for and develop natural gas fields. The attorneys also referred to a 2018 Supreme Court ruling affirming their understanding of the situation.

“As such, the Government of Israel cannot sign an agreement that gives up territory without following the procedure in the Basic Law,” they wrote. “At the very least it must conduct a thorough legal examination to reach a decision as to whether the Basic Law applies to concessions of territory in Israel’s economic waters.”

Disagreements

Lebanon and Israel disagree on the status of an 860-sq.km. triangle in the Mediterranean Sea, which would be about 2% of Israel’s economic waters. Israel originally agreed to split the area 58:42 in favor of Lebanon. Talks broke down after four rounds of talks in 2021 when Lebanon sharply increased its demands to almost triple the disputed area to 2,300 sq.km, abutting Israel’s Karish gas reservoir.

Hochstein and Lapid met in Jerusalem on Monday night, and the fact that the US envoy met with the prime minister and not the energy minister can be taken as a sign that the negotiations are almost complete.

Following a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, House Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati on Monday, Hochstein said: "I remain optimistic that we can make continuous progress as we have over the last several weeks and I look forward to being able to come back to the region to make the final arrangement.”

Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed, terrorist group Hezbollah, has repeatedly threatened Israel, including in the last week, over its development of the Karish gas reservoir, across from Israel’s northern shores.

Energy Minister Karin Elharrar said on Sunday that she “want[ed] to make it as clear and unequivocal as possible that Karish is an Israeli reservoir,” and that the company that has the license to extract gas from Karish, Energean, “will be able to produce gas for the local and export markets the moment they’re ready. It has no connection to Lebanon.”

Elharrar said on Sunday that Israel’s proposal “can certainly help Lebanon and I’m very hopeful that they will accept it.”



Tags referendum Israel-Lebanon border Maritime security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh
4

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
5

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by