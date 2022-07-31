Hezbollah threaten gas field before Lebanon-Israel negotiations in video

Lebanon's armed Hezbollah group issued a video on Sunday showing vessels involved in the Israeli offshore oil and gas industry and warned against "playing with time," underlining its threat of military escalation amid maritime border demarcation talks.

The video begins with the words of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during a recent speech in which he warned that "playing with time is not useful" on the maritime issue. It shows the Arendal Spirit platform, Energean Power floating storage and production, Stenna Icemax drillship — Located in the Karish gas fields — as being "within range" of Hezbollah weaponry.

“All land and sea targets of Israel are within the range of Hezbollah missiles.” Hassan Nasrallah

The threat was broadcasted on the group's Al-Manar TV station hours before the US official mediating the maritime dispute, Amos Hochstein, was scheduled to meet Lebanese officials in Beirut.

It is unclear if the glimpses of the weapons displayed are anti-ship missiles or drones.

Hezbollah threats against Karish

In early July it was revealed that Hezbollah had threatened the Karish gas rig with Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles. The three UAVs were shot down within Israeli economic waters — One by an F-16 and two by the naval Barak 1 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile system on the INS Eilat.

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised speech, in this screengrab taken from Al-Manar TV footage, Lebanon October 18, 2021. (credit: AL-MANAR TV/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Nasrallah has threatened to use force against Israeli facilities in the Karish gas field multiple times. The terrorist group leader has made claims to the field on behalf of Lebanon, asserting that it is a "major Lebanese issue."

Lebanon and Israel are locked in US-mediated negotiations to delineate their shared maritime border that would help determine which oil and gas resources belong to which country and pave the way for more exploration.

Lebanese officials have said they are optimistic that this round of talks can result in a deal after years of on-and-off indirect negotiations, but Hezbollah has warned it is ready to prevent Israel from extracting hydrocarbons should Lebanon not be allowed to do so.

A statement on Saturday by the US State Department said Hochstein's Beirut visit would aim to facilitate talks on the maritime boundary.

"Reaching a resolution is both necessary and possible, but can only be done through negotiations and diplomacy," it said.

A senior Israeli official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said Hochstein would represent a new Israeli proposal that "includes a solution that would allow the Lebanese to develop the gas reserves in the disputed area while preserving Israel's commercial rights."

If this reaches an agreement, it would entail "some drilling there" by the Lebanese, the Israeli official said without elaborating.

"The offer that has been relayed is a serious proposal that can transform Lebanon from a country of economic ruin and energy crises to a natural gas-producing country, by enabling it to cultivate this resource," the official said.