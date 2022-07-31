The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Hezbollah threaten gas field before Lebanon-Israel negotiations in video

The video was broadcasted hours before the US official mediating the maritime dispute, Amos Hochstein, was scheduled to meet Lebanese officials in Beirut.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: JULY 31, 2022 13:53

Updated: JULY 31, 2022 14:44
London-based Energean’s drill ship begins drilling at the Karish natural gas field offshore Israel in the east Mediterranean May 9, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ari Rabinovitch)
London-based Energean’s drill ship begins drilling at the Karish natural gas field offshore Israel in the east Mediterranean May 9, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ari Rabinovitch)

Lebanon's armed Hezbollah group issued a video on Sunday showing vessels involved in the Israeli offshore oil and gas industry and warned against "playing with time," underlining its threat of military escalation amid maritime border demarcation talks.

The video begins with the words of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during a recent speech in which he warned that "playing with time is not useful" on the maritime issue. It shows the Arendal Spirit platform, Energean Power floating storage and production, Stenna Icemax drillship — Located in the Karish gas fields — as being "within range" of Hezbollah weaponry.

The threat was broadcasted on the group's Al-Manar TV station hours before the US official mediating the maritime dispute, Amos Hochstein, was scheduled to meet Lebanese officials in Beirut.

“All land and sea targets of Israel are within the range of Hezbollah missiles.”

Hassan Nasrallah

It is unclear if the glimpses of the weapons displayed are anti-ship missiles or drones.

Hezbollah threats against Karish

In early July it was revealed that Hezbollah had threatened the Karish gas rig with Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles. The three UAVs were shot down within Israeli economic waters — One by an F-16 and two by the naval Barak 1 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile system on the INS Eilat.

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised speech, in this screengrab taken from Al-Manar TV footage, Lebanon October 18, 2021. (credit: AL-MANAR TV/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised speech, in this screengrab taken from Al-Manar TV footage, Lebanon October 18, 2021. (credit: AL-MANAR TV/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Nasrallah has threatened to use force against Israeli facilities in the Karish gas field multiple times. The terrorist group leader has made claims to the field on behalf of Lebanon, asserting that it is a "major Lebanese issue."

“All land and sea targets of Israel are within the range of Hezbollah missiles,” he warned on Monday.

Lebanon-Israel maritime dispute

Lebanon and Israel are locked in US-mediated negotiations to delineate their shared maritime border that would help determine which oil and gas resources belong to which country and pave the way for more exploration.

Lebanese officials have said they are optimistic that this round of talks can result in a deal after years of on-and-off indirect negotiations, but Hezbollah has warned it is ready to prevent Israel from extracting hydrocarbons should Lebanon not be allowed to do so.

A statement on Saturday by the US State Department said Hochstein's Beirut visit would aim to facilitate talks on the maritime boundary.

"Reaching a resolution is both necessary and possible, but can only be done through negotiations and diplomacy," it said.

A senior Israeli official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said Hochstein would represent a new Israeli proposal that "includes a solution that would allow the Lebanese to develop the gas reserves in the disputed area while preserving Israel's commercial rights."

If this reaches an agreement, it would entail "some drilling there" by the Lebanese, the Israeli official said without elaborating.

"The offer that has been relayed is a serious proposal that can transform Lebanon from a country of economic ruin and energy crises to a natural gas-producing country, by enabling it to cultivate this resource," the official said.



Tags Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Lebanon drone Maritime security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
2

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
3

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
4

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.
5

Researchers discover way to predict earthquakes with 80% accuracy

A view shows houses destroyed following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti August 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by