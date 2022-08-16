The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Turkish troops, Kurdish fighters exchange heavy shelling in Syria's Kobane

Kobane has been relatively calm since US-backed Kurdish fighters pushed back Islamic State fighters from the town in 2015.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 16, 2022 13:59
A Russian soldier looks out of a helicopter during a patrol over Kobani, Syria July 19, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Orhan Qereman)
Turkish troops and US-backed Kurdish fighters exchanged heavy shellfire on Tuesday in the northern Syrian border town of Kobane, leaving one civilian dead as the conflict between the warring parties escalated.

The artillery fire hit within the town and around its edges, starting overnight and intensifying throughout the day, according to residents and the semi-autonomous local administration governing the town.

The administration said in an online statement that at least one child died due to the shelling and others were wounded.

Ankara sees the semi-autonomous system - spearheaded by Kurdish factions and governing swathes of northern and eastern Syria - as a national security threat on its border.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has pledged a new incursion to create a 30-kilometer safe zone in northern Syria, swallowing up Kobane and other towns held by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 27, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 27, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)

Kobane has been relatively calm since US-backed Kurdish fighters pushed back Islamic State fighters from the town in 2015.

But shelling and drone attacks have been ramping up in many border towns. At least three Kurdish commanders were killed last month which the SDF blamed on Ankara.



