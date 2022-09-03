The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Turkish warship docks in Haifa for first time in over a decade

“The docking is part of Israel’s cooperation with and support of NATO,” an IDF statement said.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: SEPTEMBER 3, 2022 15:13

Updated: SEPTEMBER 3, 2022 15:14
Haifa Port
A Turkish warship anchored in Haifa Port for the first time in over a decade as part of a NATO patrol in the region.

The TCG Kemalreis (F-247), a Barbaros-class frigate, docked in Haifa along with the USS Forrest Sherman, an American-guided missile destroyer.

“The docking is part of Israel’s cooperation with and support of NATO,” an IDF spokesperson said in a statement.

The TCG Kemalreis, one of the most advanced ships in the Turkish Navy, is the first warship to dock in Israel since 2010 when Turkey broke off relations with Israel following the Mavi Marama incident caused an unprecedented diplomatic crisis between the former allies.

Ankara and Jerusalem had for years been close allies in the defense industry, security cooperation, intelligence sharing and military training. The relationship began in the 1960s and peaked in the 1990s with the 1994 Defense Cooperation Agreement and 1996 Military Training Cooperation Agreement.

Port of Haifa. (credit: Prof. Noa Shenkar)

With those two agreements, the military-security ties became one of the closest in the Middle East, with Israel even, if foreign reports are accurate, providing intelligence to Turkey in its ongoing fight against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and Ankara cooperating with Israel on Iran by providing intelligence it had gathered.

In addition, Turkey used to be one of Israel’s primary arms customers with Israeli firms upgrading Turkish M60 tanks and F-4E planes and supplying Turkey with armed Heron drones, electronic reconnaissance and surveillance systems and advanced missile systems and smart ammunition. 

The two countries also used to participate in annual joint navy and air force drills but following the downgrading of ties Jerusalem turned instead to Turkey’s adversary, Greece and the Greek Cypriots instead for military exercises of air, sea, and ground forces. One such exercise took place in mid-July between the Israeli Air Force and Hellenic Air Force where pilots practiced aerial refueling and dog fights.

What happened after the Mavi Marmara crisis?

Following the Mavi Marmara crisis in 2010, Ankara froze all defense industry projects and military cooperation with Jerusalem. After the breakdown of ties, Turkey also exerted efforts to isolate Jerusalem from military cooperation with NATO.  Following a 2016 reconciliation deal,  Ankara withdrew its longstanding veto against Jerusalem being accepted as a partner nation to the organization (not a member). 

Six years after Ankara broke off relations with Jerusalem following the 2010 incident, Turkey and Israel normalized ties and sent ambassadors to respective capitals but the ties once again cooled after the United States moved its embassy to Jerusalem in 2018. 

Last month Israel and Turkey once again agreed to re-establish full diplomatic ties but Israel does not plan, however, to restart military cooperation yet with Turkey and no drills or meetings are scheduled between the Turkish crew and the Israeli Navy.



