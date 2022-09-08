The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel wants diplomatic presence in Qatar for World Cup, held talks with Doha - report

Senior Israeli officials were reportedly in Doha for talks focused on coordinating travel from Israel to the country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 04:35

Updated: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 05:25
Picture shows the entrance to the vivid section at the Education City Stadium built for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer championship during a stadium tour in Doha, Qatar, December 15, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)
Picture shows the entrance to the vivid section at the Education City Stadium built for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer championship during a stadium tour in Doha, Qatar, December 15, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)

Jerusalem is holding direct discussions with Doha with the aim of reaching an agreement that would see Israel be able to provide consular assistance to Israelis planning to travel to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, taking place in Qatar this winter.

As per a KAN News report, Israel is further seeking to set up de facto diplomatic presence in Qatar, with which it has no official relations.

Qatar has not shown positive sign regarding Israel's reported attempts to use the global soccer event as a springboard for diplomatic ties with the oil-rich Gulf state. However, the report noted that the talks have not yet reached a conclusion and are ongoing.

Senior Israeli officials were reportedly in Doha for talks focused on coordinating travel from Israel to the country.

Qatar to Israel: Let Palestinians fly to Doha for World Cup

Israel was also asked to allow Palestinian soccer fans to travel to Doha for the World Cup, the report continued. 

General overall view of the Doha downtown city center skyline and cityscape and the Doha Bay, Doha, Qatar, Sep 26, 2019. (credit: KIRBY LEE-USA TODAY SPORTS)General overall view of the Doha downtown city center skyline and cityscape and the Doha Bay, Doha, Qatar, Sep 26, 2019. (credit: KIRBY LEE-USA TODAY SPORTS)

Qatar reportedly sees hosting the World Cup as an opportunity to increase its presence in the Middle East, with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict considered an urgent matter.

Doha had previously announced that, through an agreement with world soccer's governing body FIFA, it will allow Israeli fans and journalists to travel to the state for the tournament, although the latter would have to be granted a special media foreign media visa.

Sources in Jerusalem reportedly confirmed the talks to KAN News but decline to specify further.



Tags Israel Palestinians travel qatar qatar and israel world cup soccer Middle East normalization
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
4

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
5

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by