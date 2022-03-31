The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Sports

Sylvan Adams planning World Cup to be hosted by Israel, Egypt, UAE and Saudi Arabia

The World Cup "would be the biggest event ever in the history of Israel,” said Sylvan Adams.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: MARCH 31, 2022 16:33
Sylvan Adams speaks at The Jerusalem Post London Conference 2022 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Sylvan Adams speaks at The Jerusalem Post London Conference 2022
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

In a one-on-one interview with Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz, Sylvan Adams, philanthropist, businessman, and Israel’s “self-appointed ambassador for the State of Israel,” discussed the importance of promoting the country to the world through sports, music, and culture, and revealed some of his upcoming plans and projects.

“Most people are not interested in politics or economics,” said Adams. “But most people are interested in sports, music and other cultural events. I’m trying to speak to the people that I call the ‘silent majority,’ who don’t know or care that much about Israel.” By bringing Israel into the living rooms of the world through sports, music and culture, Adams says he is creating first-time virtual visitors to Israel who are pleasantly surprised by the beautiful reality that they see on their screens.

Since making aliyah from Canada six years ago, Adams arranged Israel’s hosting of the first three stages of the Giro d’Italia Grand Tour bicycle race to Israel in 2018, brought Madonna to perform at the Eurovision song contest in Tel Aviv in 2019, and co-founded the Israel – Premier Tech professional cycling team, the first team from Israel to compete at the highest level of its sport, including in cycling’s most famous race, the Tour de France.

Adams informed Katz and the audience at the conference of his latest idea – hosting the 2030 World Cup, together with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Adams has met with Saudi Araba’s Minister of Sport, who has expressed interest in pursuing the concept. “One billion people watched the Giro d’Italia bicycle race in Israel. The World Cup audience would be four billion,” he said.

Another project that has been formally announced, said Adams, is the Middle Eastern Regional Ironman Championship, scheduled to take place in Tiberias on November 25, 2022. The Ironman is the marquee brand of the sport of triathlon, consisting of a 2.4-mile (3.86 km) swim, a 112-mile (180.25 km) bicycle ride, and a marathon 26.22-mile (42.20 km) run. “We will have 6,000 competitors in Tiberias in November,” said Adams, “and we’re hoping to have quite a number of participants from the Middle East from our neighbors as part of the benefits and the fruit of the Abraham Accords.”

SYLVAN ADAMS at the opening of the last stage of teh Giro D'Italia in Beersheba, in 2018. (credit: FLASH90) SYLVAN ADAMS at the opening of the last stage of teh Giro D'Italia in Beersheba, in 2018. (credit: FLASH90)

Adams also discussed one of his most dramatic operations, in which he partnered with IsraAID, an international non-governmental humanitarian aid organization based in Israel, to help free 300 Afghans, members of the Afghan women’s cycling team, along with others, from the hands of their Taliban rulers. “We have an ancient cultural imperative called Tikkun Olam, ‘repairing the world.’ These are the values that we have as a people, and I was humbled and proud and honored to be able to participate in helping.”

At the conclusion of the interview, Yaakov Katz presented Adams with the Jerusalem Post Sport Diplomacy Award for his efforts in promoting the State of Israel through sports, culture and entertainment.



Tags Israel world cup soccer Sylvan Adams Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
4

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
5

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by