Aleppo Airport back in service despite airstrikes - analysis

Aleppo International Airport appears to be back in service despite two rounds of airstrikes over the past week. According to an article in Rudaw media in Erbil, “Flights from Syria’s Aleppo airport were to resume on Friday following an Israeli airstrike that put the facility out of service earlier this week.” The report appeared to be confirmed by the landing of a Cham Wings flight this evening at around 8 at night. The flight, according to Flight Radar 24, came from Kuwait.

The Cham Wings (SAW710) wasn’t the only flight that arrived, a Mahan Air (IRM148) flight from Tehran was also estimated to arrive at 9:39 pm and there was also a Cham Wings Airlines flight (SAW735) which left at 9:45 pm. The Aleppo airport has been hit by two airstrikes in the last week. One of those strikes followed the attempted landing of a Yas Air (EP-GOX) flight in early September, according to a post by the online Osint account @AuroraIntel. Iran International website also reported on September 1 that reports said: “Israel targeted Aleppo airport to prevent a US-sanctioned Iranian plane – belonging to the Yas Air cargo airline -- from landing as it appeared to be descending.”

Reported image from the runway of #Aleppo Intl. Airport, #Syria after a reported #Israel|i airstrike. Doesn’t appear to be in the recently repaired section of the runway, colour doesn’t appear to be the new “black top”. pic.twitter.com/QLlOjPeLjt — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) September 6, 2022

Airstrike targeted warehouse used by Iranian-backed militant groups

According to the Rudaw report on Friday, “an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday put Aleppo’s airport out of commission but the Syrian transport ministry on Friday said repairs had been completed and that flights were set to resume at midday [Friday].” This appears confirmed by the airline activity that can be seen on sites like Flight Radar. Rudaw noted, “The strike was the second hit on the airport in a week, which a conflict monitor said targeted a warehouse used by Iran-backed militias.” The airport was closed briefly from September 6 to 9.