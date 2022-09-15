The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

It was not mentioned whether Israel and then prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had any knowledge of Trump's proposal.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 05:50
Trump and Abdullah (photo credit: REUTERS)
Trump and Abdullah
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Former United States president Donald Trump offered complete control of the West Bank to Jordan in 2018, The Washington Post reported early Thursday morning.

Citing an excerpt from The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021, an upcoming book on the Trump administration by Peter Baker of the New York Times and Susan Glasser of the New Yorker, the report said the offer was made to King Abdullah in January 2018.

It was not mentioned whether Israel and then prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had any knowledge of Trump's proposal.

In a conversation with an American friend, the Jordanian king said he "thought he was having a heart attack" when presented with the offer by the former US president. "I couldn't breathe. I was bent doubled-over," the king was quoted as saying in the book. Trump reportedly thought he "would be doing the Jordanian king a favor." 

US President Trump greets Jordan's King Abdullah II during joint news conference at the White House (credit: REUTERS)US President Trump greets Jordan's King Abdullah II during joint news conference at the White House (credit: REUTERS)

Jordan, the West Bank and Black September

Jordan ruled over the West Bank from 1948 until Israeli forces captured the area in the Six Day War of 1967.

In 1970, as support for the PLO in Jordan grew, and with a large number of Palestinians in Jordan, calls by Palestinian terrorist groups to overthrow the monarchy grew into what is now known as Black September,in which Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) under then-leader Yasser Arafat and other Palestinian fedayeen groups attempted an uprising against Jordan and king Hussein, who ruled at the time. 

The civil war, which ended with an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire agreement, included violent battles between the Jordanian military and Palestinian fedayeen, who even attempted to assassinate the king twice, unsuccessfully.



Tags Israel Jordan Palestinians United States West Bank Middle East Donald Trump King Abdullah West Bank Annexation
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Why did Queen Elizabeth II never come visit Israel? - comment

Lord Rabbi Sacks with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
3

Neo-Nazi head of Goyim Defense League arrested in Poland

A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read "my honor is my loyalty"
4

Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance

A man stands next to a business and entertainment centre heavily damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022
5

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by