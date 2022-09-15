The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran joining China-Russia SCO group is challenge to US world order - analysis

A new group of rising industrial powers is seeking to work together without the West.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 10:29
PRESIDENT HASSAN ROUHANI of Iran (left) joins hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin (center) and Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Russia (photo credit: REUTERS)
PRESIDENT HASSAN ROUHANI of Iran (left) joins hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin (center) and Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Russia
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Iran signed a memorandum to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). This important grouping of countries includes Russia, China, and a number of Central Asian states, and has grown in recent years as Turkey, Iran, India and many others have played a role.

This means that a new group of rising industrial powers is seeking to work together without the West. This takes the form of challenging the US-led world order and both Russia and China are clear that they want to upend the US role in the world. As such, Iran’s joining of the SCO is an important milestone. It is symbolic but it has real implications. 

According to reports, Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian announced in a Twitter post that he signed the document for full membership in the organization on the eve of the SCO meeting in Uzbekistan. The SCO meeting takes place this week.

"Now we have entered a new stage of various economic, commercial, transit, energy, cooperation," Amir-Abdollahian said.  

Iran's wider regional role

Iran sees this as a new phase for its role in Central Asia and the wider region. This means it is part of Iran’s 25-year accord with China as well as the emerging and increasing Iran-Russia alliance. 

FOREIGN MINISTERS Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran and Wang Yi of China bump elbows during the signing ceremony of a 25-year cooperation agreement, in Tehran last month. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)FOREIGN MINISTERS Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran and Wang Yi of China bump elbows during the signing ceremony of a 25-year cooperation agreement, in Tehran last month. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)

Iran is transferring drones to Russia and Russia is using those drones against Ukraine. It is possible that Iran will receive defense technology from Russia.

The overall context is also that Iran and China are holding high-level dialogue. In addition, other states such as Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and the states of Central Asia are all meeting at the SCO. This will cement a Russia-China attempt to upend the world order. For Iran, this can give cover to its expansive activities in the region.  



Tags Iran Turkey Russia China
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Why did Queen Elizabeth II never come visit Israel? - comment

Lord Rabbi Sacks with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
3

Neo-Nazi head of Goyim Defense League arrested in Poland

A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read "my honor is my loyalty"
4

Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance

A man stands next to a business and entertainment centre heavily damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022
5

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by