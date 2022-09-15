A coalition of young people from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco on Thursday celebrated the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords in an event in Washington, DC, hosted by the American Jewish Committee, supported by Voices of Israel and attended by officials from the White House, Congress and State Department.

The Abraham Accords Caucus hosted a bipartisan panel in Congress, and the coalition met with representatives from the European Union, think tanks, religious leaders, academics and students.

Leaders of Tomorrow program promotes the ideals of Abraham Accords

Additionally, the event showcased the Leaders of Tomorrow program, an initiative of the Israeli organization ISRAEL-is and the Mimouna Association of Morocco, as well as young leaders from the Abraham Accords countries.

“The accords have not only dramatically changed the geo-political reality in our region,” said Matan Dansker and Eyal Biram from ISRAEL-is.

“They have changed the lives of millions of Jews, Christians and Muslims who would have never had the opportunity to interact. Israel-is has been at the forefront of pushing long-term people-to-people programs ever since. This is the first time that we have united friends from all the countries as one unit to celebrate and plan for the future.”

THEN-US PRESIDENT Donald Trump hosts the signing of the Abraham Accords by Israel, UAE and Bahrain at the White House in September 2020. (credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)

“Today's Mimouna-Israel-is mission to the United States is an opportunity to bridge the gap between Jews and Muslims by creating an authentic space with a circle of emerging Arab and Israeli young leaders from the Abraham Accords countries to build a sustainable peace and better for future for our region,” said Mimouna Association founder El Mehdi Boudra.

“Leaders of Tomorrow is a great platform for connection and collaboration between young and talented professionals from our nations, throughout which we will discuss local, national, and global issues and come up with creative and innovative solutions,” said Majed Alseyabi from the UAE Youth Council.

“As an Emirati, I'm part of the Abrahamic Accords, I believe that it’s my responsibility to build connections and culture to enhance a warm peace, based on tolerance, and coexistence.”