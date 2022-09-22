The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iranian women protest hijab laws, Mahsa Amini killing in viral TikToks

Tehran police allegedly said Amino’s arrest was for “justification and education" about the hijab, a head covering that is mandatory for women in Iran.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 02:13

Updated: SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 02:15
A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police" is seen in Tehran, Iran, September 18, 2022. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police" is seen in Tehran, Iran, September 18, 2022.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Iranian women took to TikTok this week to protest last week’s killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini by posting videos of themselves shaving their heads, cutting their hair and burning hijabs.

In one video that sparked more than 7,000 comments, a woman wearing a hijab uses makeup to portray the brutality Tehran police used on Amini. 

In another video that has amassed 930,000 views, a woman can be seen cutting up her black headscarf with a pair of scissors. The caption under the video says, "Today exactly two years ago I started wearing hijab, today I cut my hair for #mahsaamini." The woman explained that she did not want to cut her hair on camera for "religious reasons," but filmed herself cutting the headscarf "to spread the message."

@dj.angelx Morality police arrest Mahsa Amini-now the 22-year-old is dead over hijab law❤️‍#stopkillingwoman #foryou #fyp ♬ Tourner Dans Le Vide - Indila

Killing of Mahsa Amini

Amini was on a visit to Tehran with her family when she was detained by police according to reports. She subsequently died after the encounter, having fallen into a coma.  The arrest reportedly was a response to Amini incorrectly wearing a hijab— a head covering that is mandatory for women in Iran.

Tehran police allegedly said Amino’s arrest was for “justification and education" about the hijab, and told her family she died of a "sudden" heart attack, although her family has stated she has no known heart conditions and witnesses claim to have seen police beating her. 

Beyond TikTok, escalating protests have spread around Iran, with women burning hijabs in street bonfires.



Tags Iran women hijab Islamic Republic TikTok Muslim women iranian women
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
2

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
3

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
4

WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021.
5

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by