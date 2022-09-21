Iran’s regime is afraid of ongoing protests - analysis

Iran’s regime knows that it has to tread carefully as protests have spread across parts of the country in the wake of the police killing of a woman who showed some of her hair in public.

The regime knows this because it has signaled since last week that the killing of Mahsa Amini was not on purpose. The regime also knows that murdering a young Kurdish woman will not go over lightly in the Kurdistan region. This is because it is attacking two of the vulnerable points of the regime; the regime’s war on women and the regime’s suppression of minorities.

Iran’s regime has always tried to walk a fine balance between its willingness to use force and the fact that it wants a veneer of legitimacy.

Iranian heads of state go abroad and know that people are watching back home and that foreign countries are following the behavior of the regime. This is why Tehran is both brutal and, at the same time, enables some low-level forms of dissident behavior. As such, the Iranian regime is not as all-encompassing in its authoritarianism as China, Russia, Turkey, Belarus or other regimes it hangs out with.

The fact that Iran’s leadership faces mass protests nearly every year, shows that it knows its hold on power is tenuous. What keeps it in power is not mass killings, although it is willing to resort to that, but rather some kind of balance between the center in Tehran and the periphery.

The country is chaotic, its infrastructure often substandard and the leadership is constantly trying to rush resources to areas struck by natural disasters. It often has to use the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in order to provide some of these basic services. It wasn’t long ago that an apartment collapse caused protests; and before that, it has been other issues. The regime knows that it has to constantly juggle the problems and keep a lid on a dozen different fires.

This is the case now as the regime must confront growing protests over the killing of Amini. Even as the Iranian leader President Ebrahim Raisi went abroad this week to attend the United Nations General Assembly, the nation’s police are dealing with protests.

How the protests began

The protests began in the Kurdish regions where people are angry that a young woman was seemingly kidnapped by “modesty” police and then beaten into a coma and killed. Protests and shop closures in the Kurdish region have shown that the average person despises the regime.

A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by Iranian morality police is seen in Tehran, Iran, September 18, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)

Residents were quick to take down symbols of the country and to confront the police. Among the scenes on Tuesday and Monday included protests, with many women angry about the abuses of police. Images posted online showed a woman cutting her hair in public and another burning her headscarf.

These seem like rights people may take for granted in the West, but in a regime that polices how women dress and act, it is a revolutionary sign. Iran’s regime leader can dictate to female reporters abroad in the West how to dress in interviews but at home, the regime is facing a huge round of anger.

So far a half dozen people have been reported killed, but the toll will likely climb. The continuing protests are now receiving more global condemnation and attention. This comes as Iran is trying to court some favors at UN meetings.

At the same time, the protests will provide new wind in the sails of Kurdish movements that have opposed the theocratic rule of the Mullahs for decades. Any attacks on the Kurdish minority will further anger the people. Already the anger has spread to the Kurdish autonomous region of Iraq as well. In addition, Iran’s regime may try to distract through more attacks on the US or other countries in the region, such as Israel. A rocket attack on September 18 targeted US forces in Syria, for instance.

Regime goes into damage control with conspiracy narrative

So far, the regime has responded by spreading conspiracies about “counter-revolutionary elements and has called the killing of Kurds by security forces “suspicious.”

These articles in pro-IRGC media such as Fars News do not go far enough in convincing people of the conspiracy, and it is clear the regime is struggling to find a narrative. Is the narrative that some wayward policeman made a mistake, or that this is an international conspiracy driven by opposition media?

The regime doesn’t know and is afraid.