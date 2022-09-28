The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Allenby Crossing for Palestinians to open for 24 hours a day starting October 24

Israel had promised US President Joe Biden in July that it would expand the crossing's hours.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 13:52
Palestinians stand in line for passport control at the Allenby Bridge Crossing July 9, 2009 (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Palestinians stand in line for passport control at the Allenby Bridge Crossing July 9, 2009
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

The Jordan Valley's Allenby Crossing is slated to open 24 hours a day for Palestinian travel on October 24, US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides announced on Wednesday.

"It's worth the investment to get to 24/7 access," Nides tweeted adding that this "will make a real difference in people's lives!"

Promises to Biden

Israel had promised US President Joe Biden in July that it would expand the crossing's hours. The passageway is the main artery through which West Bank Palestinians travel abroad, exiting from that transit point and heading from there to the airport in Amman.

The opening had initially been scheduled for October 1, but was delayed due to the Jewish holidays. 

Earlier in the day, Nides spoke about the issue with reporters in Jerusalem. "I'm working on my phone now on the Allenby Bridge crossing [issue]," he said.

US Ambassador to the Israel Tom Nides on 9/28/2022. (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF) US Ambassador to the Israel Tom Nides on 9/28/2022. (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)

"It's worth the investment to get to 24/7 access."

Tom Nides

Internet upgrade

Nides also appeared confident that Israel would allow for the internet network upgrade from 3G to 4G and 5G, which covers Areas A and B of the West Bank under the auspices of the Palestinian territory.

"We have made significant progress providing an agreement to provide the spectrum that the Palestinians need to get to 4G and 5G," Nides said.

Israel had also pledged to make this upgrade during Biden's July visit.



Tags Israel Palestinians internet usa Thomas Nides
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
5

Russia will lose the war against Ukraine. Here's why - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors, at the Kremlin on Tuesday.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by