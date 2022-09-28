The Jordan Valley's Allenby Crossing is slated to open 24 hours a day for Palestinian travel on October 24, US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides announced on Wednesday.

"It's worth the investment to get to 24/7 access," Nides tweeted adding that this "will make a real difference in people's lives!"

Promises to Biden

Israel had promised US President Joe Biden in July that it would expand the crossing's hours. The passageway is the main artery through which West Bank Palestinians travel abroad, exiting from that transit point and heading from there to the airport in Amman.

The opening had initially been scheduled for October 1, but was delayed due to the Jewish holidays.

Earlier in the day, Nides spoke about the issue with reporters in Jerusalem. "I'm working on my phone now on the Allenby Bridge crossing [issue]," he said.

US Ambassador to the Israel Tom Nides on 9/28/2022. (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)

Nides also appeared confident that Israel would allow for the internet network upgrade from 3G to 4G and 5G, which covers Areas A and B of the West Bank under the auspices of the Palestinian territory.

"We have made significant progress providing an agreement to provide the spectrum that the Palestinians need to get to 4G and 5G," Nides said.

Israel had also pledged to make this upgrade during Biden's July visit.