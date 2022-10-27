Israeli leaders were involved in two important steps this week: the signing of the maritime agreement with Lebanon and Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s trip to Turkey.

These two events mark important turning points in Israel’s relations. In terms of Lebanon, the maritime agreement should ostensibly reduce tensions in the North and enable Israel to extract energy resources, while Lebanon may open up exploration off the coast to companies and investors linked to France, Qatar and others.

Gantz’s trip to Turkey is part of a year-long reconciliation between Jerusalem and Ankara. It is not yet clear what the fruits of that shift in policy will be for Israel.

Israel seeks to improve relations across Meditarranean

Turkey has become isolated after threatening most of its neighbors and many countries in the region. It has threatened Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, the UAE, Iraq, Armenia and other countries in recent years. Ankara has also invaded Syria, attacked Kurds and prodded Azerbaijan to increase tensions with Armenia. In addition, It has involved itself in the Russia-Ukraine war, getting involved in a grain deal and offering to be an energy hub for Russia.

Ankara thinks this is a good policy: Muscular diplomacy in which the NATO-member country uses threats to achieve its goals. For instance, Turkey threatened to keep Finland and Sweden, two democracies, from joining the defense alliance. Meanwhile, its authoritarianism grows with attacks on media and free speech.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Beit al-Turki near the UN headquarters in New York. (credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)

Turkey has also used threats against Israel to achieve its goals. The leadership in Ankara compared Israel to Nazi Germany, emboldened extremists and detained tourists while backing Hamas terrorists. Now Ankara appears to be shifting course, wanting closer ties to the Jewish state. It’s not clear if those ties are merely a short-term agenda to get favors in Washington, or whether Turkey will actually change its rhetoric. Gantz is scheduled to meet his counterpart Hulusi Akar as well as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

For Israel, the important issue here is to improve relations in general across the Mediterranean and in the Middle East. The Abraham Accords have given the Jewish state a major shift in terms of its relative position: from an isolated country to one that is a potential center of regional relationships, such as via the Negev Summits. The next summit between Israel, Bahrain, Morocco, UAE, Egypt and Jordan is scheduled for January in Morocco.

Israeli government got major diplomatic accomplishments

The current government of Israel has sought to improve ties through public meetings and many trips by Gantz, President Isaac Herzog, current Prime Minister Yair Lapid and former prime minister Naftali Bennett. In fact, the current leadership appears to have had more major public meetings with countries from the Gulf to Morocco and Azerbaijan in just a year than the last administration of Benjamin Netanyahu did in ten years. That is a major accomplishment; the question is whether it will have tangible results and whether Israel can juggle the concerns of different countries in the region.

Most of the news appears positive. Israel Aerospace Industries is traveling to Bahrain for the Bahrain International Airshow, taking place November 9-11. IAI says it will showcase a variety of its “state-of-the-art aviation products, including civil aviation, radars and avionics, air defense systems, coastal guard and drone guard systems. This is the first time that an Israeli company is participating in the event.”

Chairman of the board Amir Peretz said that “the Abraham Accords have opened the door for us to participate for the first time in this exhibition and to work collaboratively with our neighbors to deal with the common threats we face in the region.”

WHEN IT comes to common threats, Israel’s main concern is the one from Iran. Iran-Russia ties relating to drones could increase Russian support for Iranian defense technology sectors. It’s not clear how this may impact Iran’s and Russia’s role in Syria, on Israel’s border.

It’s also not clear if the maritime deal will really stop Hezbollah from escalating tensions. Hezbollah could use foreign investment off the coast as a way to hide behind foreign companies doing gas exploration, to threaten Israel. Jerusalem would then be put in a difficult position of retaliating against Hezbollah and being seen as harming foreign investment.

In essence, the maritime deal with Lebanon could be good for both countries, but it could also let Hezbollah off the hook and create a situation where Israel has to honor commitments to Lebanon while Beirut continues to let the terrorist group conduct illegal activities, like weapons stockpiles and using drones to threaten Israeli gas rigs.

ISRAELI SOLDIERS are seen on a boat at Rosh Hanikra, on the border with Lebanon. (credit: AVI MOR/FLASH90)

Meanwhile, Turkey could also use better ties with Israel to try to harm Israeli ties with Greece and Cyprus. Jerusalem, Athens and Nicosia have achieved unprecedented partnerships in recent decades. This has resulted in defense cooperation and was also supposed to lead to the potential for an East Med pipeline.

A flight training center was announced last year between Israel and Greece. Operations at the center began last week. At the time it was announced in 2021, Gantz said that “this cooperation agreement rests on the excellence of Israel’s defense industry and the strong relations between the defense establishments of Greece and Israel… I am certain that [this program] will upgrade the capabilities and strengthen the economies of Israel and Greece and thus the partnership between our two countries will deepen on the defense, economic and political levels.”

Turkey, meanwhile, wants to position itself as an energy hub. It’s not clear if Ankara will continue to create turmoil in the Eastern Mediterranean. It recently concluded new defense and maritime deals with Libya, and has threatened Greece in the last year. Recently German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected Turkish claims on the sovereignty of Greek islands, according to reports. He said that it was not acceptable for a NATO member like Turkey to threaten another NATO member like Greece.

Turkey uses Israel for deals in Washington

ISRAEL DOESN’T want to be involved in large disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean but in the past, Turkey has tried to use relations with Jerusalem to secure deals in Washington – and Ankara has exploited its ties with Hamas to threaten peace in the region. It’s entirely plausible that Turkey will not only increase threats against Greece but try to use new ties with Israel to get some kind of concessions or silence from Jerusalem. It’s also clear that the West, already involved in backing Ukraine, doesn’t want another crisis with Greece at the same time.

Ankara has also blackmailed NATO, threatening to prevent northern European democracies from joining, while it collaborates with Russia and also threatens new military attacks in Syria. Turkey has been bombing US partners in Syria, the anti-ISIS Syrian Democratic Forces, using drones to assassinate anti-ISIS fighters. At the same time, Iran is concerned about Azerbaijan-Armenia tensions, which could lead to yet another crisis in the Caucasus.

For Turkey, the world of crisis has been good – it distracts from domestic economic problems as the ruling party heads towards elections, and enables Ankara to wring concessions from the West and others to maintain the peace. By positioning itself as an energy hub and a country that works with Russia and Ukraine, Turkey can play both sides. This is how it tends to achieve goals, by working both sides: being in NATO, but also attending the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) confab in Central Asia and working with authoritarian regimes like China, Russia and Iran.

For Israel, the goal is to have positive relations with more countries. Israel already has good ties with the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, France and Azerbaijan; relations with Turkey are also important. However, as the conflict in Ukraine illustrates, Israel must always be careful not to become the center of attention, where it is then asked to increase involvement in a conflict, because Israel has enough threats on its borders and from Iran. With increasing pressure on Jerusalem to aid Kyiv militarily, there is much at stake.

In addition, it appears the gas deal with Lebanon and ties with Turkey are partly driven by elections. Ankara had cold relations with Israel during the Netanyahu years and the former prime minister was always willing to slam Turkey for its hosting of Hamas or attacks on Kurds. Netanyahu has also been critical of the Lebanon deal.

A new government in Israel or chaos after the election could shift Turkey’s priorities – and Israel may find itself in a difficult position regarding both Lebanon and the Eastern Mediterranean if tensions in any of these areas flare up.