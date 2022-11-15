The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

PA welcomes US probe into the killing of Al-Jazeera journalist

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the US decision and said that the Palestinians are ready to cooperate with an investigation.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2022 15:30
PALESTINIAN CHILDREN walk past a mural of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Bethlehem. (photo credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)
PALESTINIAN CHILDREN walk past a mural of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Bethlehem.
(photo credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

The Palestinian Authority on Tuesday welcomed the decision by the US Department of Justice to open an investigation into the killing of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot in Jenin earlier this year.

PA presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the decision constitutes “further evidence of the lack of credibility of the occupation authorities’ account of all cases of deliberate killings carried out by their forces against our people.”

Abu Rudaineh called for holding accountable those responsible for the killing of Abu Akleh, a resident of east Jerusalem who held US citizenship.  

The spokesperson denounced the Israeli reaction to the decision, saying the Israeli policy defies international law through its disregard for international and UN resolutions and its refusal to comply with them.

“The Palestinians are ready to cooperate with any international or US investigations into the execution of the martyr Abu Akleh and other victims of extrajudicial killings,”

Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

A PALESTINIAN MAN draws a mural of Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90) A PALESTINIAN MAN draws a mural of Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

What did the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs say?

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also welcomed the US decision and said that the Palestinians are ready to cooperate with an investigation into the case of Abu Akleh and other Palestinians allegedly killed by the Israeli security forces.

The ministry said that the US investigation was needed because of Israel’s attempts to “obliterate” the case of the veteran Al-Jazeera journalist.

“The Palestinians are ready to cooperate with any international or US investigations into the execution of the martyr Abu Akleh and other victims of extrajudicial killings,” the ministry added.

The Abu Akleh family said in a statement that they are “encouraged” by the news that the US opened a criminal investigation into the incident. “We hope that the United States will use all of the investigative tools at its disposal to get answers about Shireen’s killing and hold those who are responsible for this atrocity accountable,” the statement read. “We call on all parties with any evidence to respond to investigatory requests from the US and not sand in the way of justice.”

Former Palestinian cabinet minister and columnist Hassan Asfour hailed the US decision as “an important step towards exposing the crimes of the occupation army.” Asfour added: “The Biden administration is well aware that the upcoming Israeli [coalition] extremists will embarrass it in front of its allies."



Tags Palestinian Authority foreign affairs Palestinian Shireen abu Akleh
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
2

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
3

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
4

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
5

China unveils giant new drone that may point to future of air warfare -analysis

Military vehicles carrying Wing Loong, a Chinese-made medium altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by