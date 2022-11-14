The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Gantz: DOJ decision to investigate Abu Akleh's death 'big mistake'

“The decision taken by the US Justice Department to conduct an investigation into the tragic passing of Shireen Abu Akleh, is a mistake," Gantz said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2022 23:12

Updated: NOVEMBER 14, 2022 23:41
A Palestinian walks in front of a mural depicting the slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh ahead of the visit of US President Joe Biden at Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, July 13, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS\Mussa Qawasma)
A Palestinian walks in front of a mural depicting the slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh ahead of the visit of US President Joe Biden at Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, July 13, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS\Mussa Qawasma)

WASHINGTON - Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz released a statement on Monday in response to media reports which indicated that the US Department of Justice informed the Israeli Ministry of Justice about its intention to investigate the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh.

“The decision taken by the US Justice Department to conduct an investigation into the tragic passing of Shireen Abu Akleh, is a mistake," he said in a statement.

Defense Minister and leader of the National Unity Party Benny Gantz at a faction meeting of the National Unity Party at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on November 6, 2022. (credit: NOAM REVKIN/FLASH90) Defense Minister and leader of the National Unity Party Benny Gantz at a faction meeting of the National Unity Party at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on November 6, 2022. (credit: NOAM REVKIN/FLASH90)

"The IDF has conducted a professional, independent investigation, which was presented to American officials with whom the case details were shared, he added. "I have delivered a message to US representatives that we stand by the IDF’s soldiers, and that we will not cooperate with an external investigation.”



Tags Benny Gantz Palestinians Israel Palestine Shireen abu Akleh
