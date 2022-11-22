The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Turkey’s disproportionate airstrikes on Syria kill civilians -analysis

Mounting evidence on the ground in eastern Syria, where the airstrikes have targeted Kurdish and Christian minorities, reveals that civilians have been killed.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2022 10:44
An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc (photo credit: REUTERS)
An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Turkey has continued carrying out massive airstrikes on northeastern Syria, threatening to destabilize an area of Syria that was key in defeating ISIS.

Ankara claims it is bombing “terrorists” and has “neutralized” more than 180 people in Syria in an operation it calls “Claw-Sword.” However, mounting evidence on the ground in eastern Syria, where the airstrikes have targeted Kurdish and Christian minorities, reveals that civilians have been killed. 

A video from the humanitarian service group Free Burma Rangers, which has long experience in both Iraq and Syria, said that “Turkish airstrikes killed over 30 people, including 11 civilians in northern Syria on November 20.”

Dave Eubank, a leader of the group, described the airstrikes and documented the incident that led to 11 civilians being killed and several wounded. He called it “absolutely brutal.” 

Russia has called on Turkey to show “restraint,” although it appears that Russia and the Syrian regime opened the airspace to enable the Turkish airstrikes.

This leads to other questions about the degree to which the US-led Coalition against ISIS, which works with the same Kurdish groups who are victims of the airstrikes, is doing enough to prevent attacks on the area. Some people wonder whether the US is stabbing the locals in the back by not preventing the attacks. 

Turkey’s decision to launch the latest massive airstrikes appears scripted. Although Ankara claims this is “payback” for an alleged terror attack in Turkey, there is no evidence that Kurdish groups in Syria were responsible for the blast in Istanbul last week in which six were killed.

Ankara arrested a woman they claimed was responsible but it does not appear she is Kurdish or linked to the “terror” groups Ankara claims to be bombing. It fits a pattern of Turkey creating alleged “terrorist” threats to excuse new military operations in Iraq and Syria.

These operations are usually followed by a chorus of nationalist rhetoric and Turkish state media claims of dozens or hundreds of “terrorists” being “neutralized.” Evidence on the ground usually shows that Ankara is merely carrying out airstrikes and bombardments at random across a swath of Iraq and Syria.

Turkey's bombings across Syria and Iraq

Last year Turkey bombarded an area of northern Iraq it claimed targeted terrorists, but instead nine Iraqi tourists who were trying to enjoy a summer holiday were killed. Iraq slammed Turkey for the attacks. 

Northeast Syria is now once against worried that Ankara’s impunity to carry out airstrikes will cause more people to flee and harm civilian life in cities such as Kobane, Qamishli, Derik and others.

Turkey generally targets only Kurdish areas and also bombards Christian minorities in Syria, in places like Tal Tamr. The people of northeast Syria have no protection because Russia and the Syrian regime work with Turkey and Ankara is a member of NATO; apparently meaning that all the countries involved in Syria open the airspace to airstrikes.  



