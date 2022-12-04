The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Third year of Abraham Accords off to a good start - analysis

The Made for Trade Live event, which showcased Israel-UAE business ties last week, and the UAE National Day celebrations at the UAE Embassy last week illustrate the success of the Accords.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2022 18:12

Updated: DECEMBER 4, 2022 18:13
AFTER SIGNING the Abraham Accords, then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of Bahrain (left) and UAE display their copies as then-US president Donald Trump looks on, at the White House, September 15, 2020. (photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
AFTER SIGNING the Abraham Accords, then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of Bahrain (left) and UAE display their copies as then-US president Donald Trump looks on, at the White House, September 15, 2020.
(photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)

President Isaac Herzog journeyed to Bahrain on Sunday, after which he will travel to the United Arab Emirates. This follows a presidential visit to the UAE earlier this year, meaning that as we enter 2023, the number of important visits and high-level meetings between Israel and Abraham Accords countries is rising.

The Made for Trade Live event, which showcased Israel-UAE business ties last week, and the UAE National Day celebrations at the UAE Embassy last week illustrate the success of the Accords.

The first year of peace between Israel, Bahrain, the UAE, Morocco and Sudan took place amid the ongoing pandemic. In fact, the pandemic provided some of the backdrop for the first flight from the UAE to Israel in May 2020, when a plane landed on a humanitarian mission. A Rafael, Israel Aerospace Industries and Group 42 deal in July 2020 also served as background to the historic Accords. Additionally, Yediot Aharanot published an op-ed by UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef al-Otaiba in June 2020.

The first year had its challenges as well. While there were an unprecedented number of flights and visitors from Israel to the UAE, the expectations for rapid economic deals and massive amounts of trade were a bit overinflated.

Year two saw the Accords being cemented in ways it wasn’t the previous year, during the Yair Lapid-Naftali Bennett coalition government. There were many historic firsts and many visits. Israeli companies participated in the Bahrain Air Show, for instance. Defense Minister Benny Gantz went to Bahrain in February 2022, and in September, met with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed during the anniversary of the Accords. Prime Minister Lapid also went to the UAE in June 2021, inaugurating Israel’s embassy there.

FOREIGN MINISTER Yair Lapid helps to affix a mezuzah to a doorpost of the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi, UAE, last month. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO/REUTERS)FOREIGN MINISTER Yair Lapid helps to affix a mezuzah to a doorpost of the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi, UAE, last month. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO/REUTERS)

Several important events

Other important events have taken place during the last year, such as growing cooperation with Morocco and a high-level visit in November 2021.

The commander of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visited Israel in September 2022, and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi was in Morocco in July 2022. There were also two meetings of the Negev Summit, in March and June 2022, providing for meetings between Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt and the US.

Potentially, it could and should include Jordan. Israel’s warming ties with Turkey – as well as strategic ties with Azerbaijan and India – also played into the success of the peace deals in the last year. Israel, the UAE, India and the US are involved in the I2U2 grouping.

Herzog's entourage 

HERZOG’S VISIT to Bahrain came with a large delegation that included key figures from Israel’s Export Institute, the Manufacturers Association of Israel, the Israel Innovation Authority and others. Other important elements will continue to gel over the next year.

Israel’s work with US Central Command is important, as are issues relating to security at sea. For instance, Central Command was quick to put out a report after the Pacific Zircon was targeted by an Iranian drone last month.

Other symbols of this success could be seen, for example, last week at the National Day celebrations the UAE Embassy hosted in Tel Aviv. The impressive gala included musicians from the UAE and a large number of officials and dignitaries, including UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al-Khaja and Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu. The themes of prosperity, trade, coexistence and growth of the Abraham Accords were clear in the energy in the room during the UAE event.

There is a lot more to do in the third year of the Accords, including an increased focus on diversifying trade and bringing to fruition collaboration initiatives in green technology or addressing food security.

There are also regional stability and security issues. It was only a year ago that Iran and its Houthi allies in Yemen were preparing for drone attacks directed at the UAE. The US is supposed to supply the UAE and Saudi Arabia with their air defense needs so they can procure the right systems, such as Patriot and THAAD. The Jerusalem Post also reported in September that Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems would sell its Spyder air-defense system to the UAE.

Meanwhile, in late November, the Naval Forces of US Central Command began a three-week unmanned integration event in Bahrain. This is being conducted with the US 5th Fleet and focuses on “employing new platforms in the region for the first time,” according to the US Navy.

These kinds of initiatives are important, as are joint drills between Israel and regional navies and other military services. This includes strategic Israel-Greek ties, Israel’s Elbit Systems developing a flight school in Greece, and Greece using Israel-built IAI Heron drones.

The Abraham Accords’ building blocks, which are growing apace, go hand-in-hand with Israel’s work with Central Command as well as Israeli ties with Greece, Cyprus, other Arab states and countries further afield, such as India and Azerbaijan.



Tags sudan United Arab Emirates morocco UAE Middle East bahrain Abraham Accords
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
5

Kanye West's antisemitism inspired by Louis Farrakhan - opinion

OBSERVERS OF antisemitism quickly grasped that Kanye West’s (right) antisemitism closely mirrors that of Minister Louis Farrakhan (left), the longtime leader of the Nation of Islam
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by