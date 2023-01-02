Damascus Airport strike puts spotlight back on Iran and Syria -analysis

Syria blamed Israel for an airstrike on Damascus International Airport overnight between Sunday and Monday, putting the airport out of service briefly. This is the second attack on the airport since June 2022.

The attack is also a reminder of another incident in September when airstrikes targeted Aleppo airport. Iran uses airports in Syria to traffic weapons, often moving them to Syria or Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“Syria state media has confirmed that Damascus International Airport has suffered major damage – including to runways – following an Israeli missile attack. The Syrian Transport Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that runways remained out of service at the capital’s airport following the attack on Friday, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported," Al Jazeera noted in June 2022.

Aleppo International Airport was damaged in an airstrike on September 6, 2022, although it was later repaired. Iran had shifted operations to Aleppo because it is further north in Syria. These are important incidents because they can damage runways and put these airports out of service.

The airstrike that occurred in the first days of the new year in 2023 is raising eyebrows. Jason Brodsky, Policy Director of United Against a Nuclear Iran noted in a tweet, “with Raisi's visit to Syria on Tuesday being postponed over tensions between #Iran and Damascus over its demand for sovereign concessions, apart from the operational needs of the strike, this comes at an interesting time. Will also be important to watch how this impacts the uptick in flights transferring arms to Hezbollah using Beirut Airport instead of DIA [Damascus International Airport].”

Back in mid-December, there were reports about Hezbollah seeking to obtain weapons transfers from Iran via Beirut airport. This raised tensions and it is unclear if Hezbollah then sought to shift the route it was used to obtain weapons.

Hezbollah is under the spotlight because of the killing of an Irish peacekeeper in December. Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah also appears to be under the weather.

At the same time, Iran is praising the late IRGC Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani this week, in preparations for the anniversary of his death.

“By strengthening the physical, spiritual and mental aspects of the Resistance, the General preserved, equipped and revived this everlasting and growing phenomenon against the Zionist regime and the influence of the US and other arrogant countries,” Iran’s Supreme Leader noted on Sunday.

Damascus airport puts both runways out of service

The incident at Damascus airport put both runways out of service according to reports, although it was unclear if this was due to the strike or merely caution.

There were also casualties as a result of the strike. The Associated Press noted that “an opposition war monitor reported the Israeli strikes hit the airport as well as an arms depot close to the facility south of Damascus. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said four people were killed in the strike.”

The strike is an important symbol as it comes as the new year begins and also as Israel has a new government led by Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel has been waging a campaign between the wars to prevent Iranian entrenchment in Syria over the last decade.

This has included thousands of airstrikes, some of which the Syrian regime has said targeted airports. Back in 2018, airstrikes reportedly targeted the “glass house” building near the airport, a building used by the IRGC.

Al Mazzeh airport was also targeted in Damascus in November 2019. The “glass house” was also damaged in November and appeared abandoned after.

Iran uses airports to move important munitions. This may include drones, precision-guided munitions, or even air defense systems. In 2018, Iran tried to move its 3rd Khordad air defense system to the T-4 airbase near Palmyra, that system was reportedly destroyed in an airstrike as well.